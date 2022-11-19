‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast and Malibu. The warning will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday for the mountain areas, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley and valleys in Ventura.

The NWS warned that strong Santa Ana winds were expected throughout Friday night and into Sunday morning with winds peaking overnight and into early Saturday afternoon.

Gusts along the coasts and valleys were expected to be around 35 to 50 mph, while reaching 40 to 60 mph in the mountains and as high as 70 mph at some peaks.

Humidity levels will dip below “critical levels” by Saturday night, the NWS added.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when warm temperatures, low humidities and strong winds are expected to combine, heightening the risk of fire danger.

During this weekend’s event, the NWS warned there was “increased confidence” that widespread critical fire conditions could last for more than six hours.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has also issued a Red Flag Warning, which includes portions of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. That warning was expected to remain in place until 10 p.m. Saturday.

It’s the first Red Flag Warning issued by the NWS San Diego since November 2021.

