localocnews.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 21, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
localocnews.com
2022 Seal Beach Holiday Parade street closures announced
The annual Seal Beach Holiday Parade will take place on Friday December 2, 2022, beginning at 7:00 P.M. The Seal Beach Police Department will be diverting traffic on Pacific Coast Highway and closing several streets to vehicular traffic for the parade. Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic...
localocnews.com
City of Lakewood service changes for Thanksgiving holiday
Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. NO trash pick-up will occur on Thursday, Nov. 24. Trash pickup for Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day. That means pickups normally scheduled for Thursday will happen Friday, and Friday’s normal pickups will occur on Saturday.
signalscv.com
Body found near Railroad Ave. Metrolink station
A body was found on Monday near the Metrolink station on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to Lt. Mohrhoff, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Mohrhoff said deputies were called to the scene to assist the Los Angeles County Fire...
KTLA.com
Portion of PCH in Newport Beach closed after fatal traffic collision
All westbound lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway, between Hoag Drive and Riverside Avenue, were closed Sunday night after a fatal traffic collision, the Newport Beach Police Department said. According to authorities, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz rear-ended a parked box truck that was unoccupied at around 8 p.m. in...
foxla.com
405 Freeway shut down in Van Nuys after possible shooting before reopening hours later
LOS ANGELES - A possible shooting shut down all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles for a couple of hours before reopening. SkyFOX was over the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley a little before 5 p.m. as officers looked for evidence of the possible shooting. At the time SkyFOX was over the area all northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Victory Boulevard were shut down as the California Highway Patrol investigated the area.
Man Hit by Truck and Killed While Crossing Street in Long Beach
A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday.
Huntington Park announces World Cup street closure
Pacific Blvd. will be closed in Huntington Park for the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and Poland Tuesday.The city will close Pacific Blvd. to all vehicle traffic between Florence and Gage avenues during and after the game.The Mexico-Poland game is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. All businesses will remain open for regular hours. Sidewalks will be unaffected.The closure affects three blocks, approximately a quarter-mile long.The area will be monitored by police personnel and will be reopened once celebrations have dispersed, according to the city.
localocnews.com
OCTA invests $3.1M for cleaner Orange County water
ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority board has approved investing nearly $3.1 million to improve water quality throughout Orange County in cities from San Juan Capistrano to Stanton. The funds come from Measure M, the half-cent sales tax renewed by Orange County voters in 2006 for transportation improvements....
theavtimes.com
Freezing temps in the forecast, winter shelter to open in the AV
LANCASTER – With freezing temperatures forecast, the Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued Cold Weather Alert through Wednesday for the Antelope Valley. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens are forecast through Wednesday, Nov. 23, leading the Los Angeles County Homeless Services Authority to open local winter shelters for people experiencing homelessness. In the Antelope Valley, the LAHSA shelter is located at 45150 60th Street West in Lancaster (High Desert MACC), and can be reached by calling 661-723-4873.
2urbangirls.com
Traffic accident leaves one dead, two injured in Orange County
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – The driver was killed and two passengers were critically injured after a Mercedes-Benz slammed into the rear of a parked box truck. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. at 3334 westbound Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Newport Beach Fire Department. The crash remained...
Sun Valley Wind-Driven Brush Fire Spreads to Structure Near I-5 Freeway
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A wind-driven brush fire near the I-5 Freeway quickly grew to major emergency status as it expanded to a large commercial building… Read more "Sun Valley Wind-Driven Brush Fire Spreads to Structure Near I-5 Freeway"
foxla.com
Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal gas prices keep dropping
foxla.com
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
Winds Return for Parts of Southern California
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Gusty winds were captured on video by Key News Network at Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2:00 a.m. in the Sylmar neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Southern...
Fontana Herald News
Two vehicles are involved in head-on traffic collision in Fontana on Nov. 18
Two vehicles were involved in a head-on traffic collision in Fontana on Nov. 18. An Amazon truck and another vehicle collided at 12:08 p.m. at Sierra Avenue and Reed Street, in the road construction zone just north of Foothill Boulevard. The San Bernardino County Fire Department and Fontana Police Department...
2urbangirls.com
Tow truck driver suffers medical emergency on southland freeway
MONROVIA, Calif. – A tow truck driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the center divider Saturday on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Monrovia. A California Highway Patrol dispatcher initially reported the driver had died, but the driver actually was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a hospital, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt told City News Service.
Trial Set Against Companies in Death of Man Crossing Freeway
A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 will move to trial against two companies, but not Caltrans.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7.
