New Shoreham, RI

WTNH

At least 1 home destroyed by fire in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews battled a fire that destroyed at least one house Monday morning on Mott Avenue in New London. Neighbors in the area said the fire began just after 9 a.m. at the home on 11 Mott Ave. According to New London’s fire marshal, that home was entirely destroyed by […]
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews battle early evening fire in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire in the town of Westbrook Monday evening. Officials say they received calls for a building fire around 4:30p on Old Kelsey Point Rd. Mutual aid companies from Old Saybrook and Clinton responded to the scene. No other information was immediately available. This...
WESTBROOK, CT
GoLocalProv

Male Victim Pulled From Water Near Jamestown Bridge - UPDATED

A male victim was pulled from the water near the Jamestown Bridge on Monday afternoon. Mike Healey with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) confirmed the following. "The RI State Police have the lead on this case as they handled the vehicle left on the bridge and the...
JAMESTOWN, RI
FUN 107

SouthCoast’s Most Dangerous Towns for Hitting Deer

If it seems like the deer are out in full force this fall on the SouthCoast, you are not alone. We are in the midst of the deer mating season, and that means these creatures are on the move. Did you know that this area can be one of the most dangerous parts of the country when it comes to deer causing motor vehicle accidents?
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
NBC Connecticut

Horse Back Home After Waterford Police Find Owner

Police searched for the owner of a horse that was found in Waterford on Tuesday morning. Officers said the male horse was found on Butlertown Road. Police posted about the wayward horse on Facebook. Tuesday afternoon police updated the post to say the owner had been found and the horse...
WATERFORD, CT
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble

11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter

EXETER,R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. According to state police, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 165 near Beach Pond. Police said the two vehicles were small SUV’s and both drivers were taken to Rhode...
EXETER, RI
hk-now.com

Swing Bridge Rehabilitation Project Update Week of Nov. 21, 2022

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is working to inform residents of current and upcoming construction activities through announcements such as this, as well as the project website. Swing Bridge Project Weekly Update: Construction Activities – Week of November 21, 2022. The Connecticut Department of Transportation advises the following construction...
EAST HADDAM, CT
WCVB

$100 bills found in vehicle connected to Martha's Vineyard bank heist; suspect appears in court

DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard appeared in court Monday. District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery in the heist that happened Thursday morning at the Rockland Trust in Tisbury.
EDGARTOWN, MA
ctexaminer.com

A Tale of Two Bridges

On Wednesday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced $30 billion of shovel-ready projects along the Northeast Corridor to begin construction by 2024 — including replacements of the Walk Bridge squeezed through downtown Norwalk and the Connecticut River Railroad Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. Each is estimated to cost $1.08 billion.
NORWALK, CT
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI

