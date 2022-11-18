Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Fire destroyed New London home, 'significantly damaged' others in neighborhood, official says
NEW LONDON — Multiple houses went up in flames in a single fire Monday, officials said. The fire began at a house on Mott Avenue Monday morning. New London Battalion Fire Chief Mark Waters said the blaze, which he described as "very severe," then spread to neighboring houses. "Wind...
RIDOT crews work throughout night after I-195 crash
State officials are hoping Tuesday's commute on I-195 West in Providence is better than it was on Monday.
At least 1 home destroyed by fire in New London
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews battled a fire that destroyed at least one house Monday morning on Mott Avenue in New London. Neighbors in the area said the fire began just after 9 a.m. at the home on 11 Mott Ave. According to New London’s fire marshal, that home was entirely destroyed by […]
Eyewitness News
Fire crews battle early evening fire in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire in the town of Westbrook Monday evening. Officials say they received calls for a building fire around 4:30p on Old Kelsey Point Rd. Mutual aid companies from Old Saybrook and Clinton responded to the scene. No other information was immediately available. This...
RIDOT to add more messaging on I-195 after crash
Rhode Island State Police said a pickup truck was driving in the right lane approaching the lane split when, for reasons unknown, the driver decided to move into the left lane.
GoLocalProv
Male Victim Pulled From Water Near Jamestown Bridge - UPDATED
A male victim was pulled from the water near the Jamestown Bridge on Monday afternoon. Mike Healey with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) confirmed the following. "The RI State Police have the lead on this case as they handled the vehicle left on the bridge and the...
SouthCoast’s Most Dangerous Towns for Hitting Deer
If it seems like the deer are out in full force this fall on the SouthCoast, you are not alone. We are in the midst of the deer mating season, and that means these creatures are on the move. Did you know that this area can be one of the most dangerous parts of the country when it comes to deer causing motor vehicle accidents?
NBC Connecticut
Horse Back Home After Waterford Police Find Owner
Police searched for the owner of a horse that was found in Waterford on Tuesday morning. Officers said the male horse was found on Butlertown Road. Police posted about the wayward horse on Facebook. Tuesday afternoon police updated the post to say the owner had been found and the horse...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble
11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.
ABC6.com
2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter
EXETER,R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. According to state police, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 165 near Beach Pond. Police said the two vehicles were small SUV’s and both drivers were taken to Rhode...
hk-now.com
Swing Bridge Rehabilitation Project Update Week of Nov. 21, 2022
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is working to inform residents of current and upcoming construction activities through announcements such as this, as well as the project website. Swing Bridge Project Weekly Update: Construction Activities – Week of November 21, 2022. The Connecticut Department of Transportation advises the following construction...
Man Threatens Delivery Driver With Axe In Residential Town Of Durham Neighborhood, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly threatening a delivery driver with an axe. The incident took place in Middlesex County around 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 in the town of Durham. According to state police, troopers responded to an apartment at 6 Commerce Circle for a report of...
NP employees found using town equipment on mayor’s private property
The second in command at the No. Providence DPW was suspended after Target 12 uncovered town employees working on property owned by the mayor.
Police ID woman killed in Attleboro house fire
12 News saw the medical examiner's office on scene.
sheltonherald.com
Boy, 14, thrown from SUV that went down embankment off Route 2 in East Hartford, police say
EAST HARTFORD — A Norwich 14-year-old was seriously injured Sunday when he was thrown from a car as it plummeted down an embankment off Route 2, state police said. The driver also appeared to have serious injuries, while the front-seat passenger had injuries that appeared to be minor, police said.
WCVB
$100 bills found in vehicle connected to Martha's Vineyard bank heist; suspect appears in court
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard appeared in court Monday. District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery in the heist that happened Thursday morning at the Rockland Trust in Tisbury.
ctexaminer.com
A Tale of Two Bridges
On Wednesday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced $30 billion of shovel-ready projects along the Northeast Corridor to begin construction by 2024 — including replacements of the Walk Bridge squeezed through downtown Norwalk and the Connecticut River Railroad Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. Each is estimated to cost $1.08 billion.
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
RI marijuana products destroyed after testing positive for pesticides
None of the products that failed pesticide testing made it to patients, according to the DBR.
