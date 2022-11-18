Read full article on original website
thebeveragejournal.com
Ocean State Oyster Festival Returns to Riverwalk Park
The Ocean State Oyster Festival, a member of the Ocean State Aquaculture Association, hosted its annual celebration of Rhode Island’s bounty at Riverwalk Park in Providence on Oct. 8. Guests enjoyed raw bars from 12 Rhode Island-based oyster growers, along with an array of beverage offerings, food trucks and live music on the Providence River north of the Pedestrian Walkbridge. Showcased brands included Hendrick’s Gin, Reyka Vodka, Tullamore Dew, Shaidzon Beer Co., Newport Craft Brewing + Distilling Co. and Sons of Liberty Beers & Spirits Co. Chair 2. Each year, the festival partners with The Nature Conservancy of RI and CVS Volunteers to reclaim the discarded oyster shells for a reef building program and helps festival attendees separate landfill waste from composted materials and recycled items.
GoLocalProv
CharterCare to be Sold - Deal Includes Roger Williams and Fatima Hospitals
CharterCare, Rhode Island's third-largest healthcare group, is being sold. The existing ownership Prospect Medical Holdings presently owns and operated Roger Williams and Our Lady of Fatima hospitals and a range of other healthcare interests in Rhode Island. The Centurion Foundation (Centurion) and Prospect announced Tuesday they have signed an Asset...
marijuanamoment.net
Rhode Island Recreational Marijuana Sales Will Start Next Week, Governor Announces
The governor of Rhode Island announced on Tuesday that the state’s first adult-use marijuana retail sales will begin next week, on December 1. Gov. Dan McKee (D) and the state Department of Business Regulation (DBR) said that five existing medical cannabis dispensaries have been licensed as “hybrid” retailers that will be the first to serve adults 21 and older.
Turnto10.com
Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in RI
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
rinewstoday.com
Shame! Shame! Shame! Deadlines loom for state officials – and homeless.
The temperature this morning is 37 degrees. Tents line the sides and courtyard of the Smith Street entrance to the RI State House. “Hundreds” of others slept outside last night in Rhode Island. Did they need to? Some say no, help has been offered. Others say that’s not true, no one has offered anything.
thedailyadventuresofme.com
9 of the Best Walking Trails in Rhode Island, USA
If you are not up to the best hikes in Rhode Island or want to take a stroll, enjoy this list of the best walking trails in Rhode Island. Some are through the woods, while others are along the beach, and all will provide the beauty and charm of why Rhode Island is such a perfect little state.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 19 – 26)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. November 20 – 26, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: There...
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1
Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.
iheart.com
Recounts Complete In Rhode Island Elections
The Rhode Island Board of Elections has confirmed several general election races. The recounts conducted on Friday included a defeat for Republican Justin Price, a state representative who took part in the January 6th, 2021 Trump rally in D.C. and blamed the ensuing violence on Antifa. Price, who represents Richmond,...
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
ABC6.com
9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
Turnto10.com
Food bank says more Rhode Island families can't afford food
(AP) — The Rhode Island Community Food Bank says there are more households in Rhode Island that cannot afford adequate food now than before the pandemic. The food bank released its annual report on hunger Monday, to coincide with Thanksgiving week. The food bank report said that food insecurity...
Where You Can and Cannot Buy Alcohol in New England on Thanksgiving and Christmas
Let's be honest about alcohol and the holidays for a minute. We've all seen the memes and heard the jokes about how much alcohol we need to get through the holidays with family. And of course, it's mainly referring to the Thanksgiving season through New Years Day. From wine to...
Uprise RI
Exclusive: State admits those camping at State House not offered alternative shelter
On Friday, November 18, Chris Raia, a spokesperson for Housing Secretary Josh Saal and the Rhode Island Office of Housing and Community Development sent a statement to RINewsToday alleging that all of the people living in tents in front of the State House have “declined opportunities to move to alternative shelter resources.”
WCVB
$100 bills found in vehicle connected to Martha's Vineyard bank heist; suspect appears in court
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard appeared in court Monday. District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery in the heist that happened Thursday morning at the Rockland Trust in Tisbury.
rinewstoday.com
Get your holiday(s) on! – RI Christmas Festival
It’s the annual Rhode Island Christmas Festival on November 19 and 20, 2022 at the West Warwick Civic Center, 100 Factory St., West Warwick, RI. Always free admission! Free parking!. Shop with handcrafters, artisans, makers, direct sellers and other small businesses. Entertainment all weekend!. Santa, Family Parade and the...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
thelocalne.ws
Northern harriers are soaring over Massachusetts wetlands and fields, hunting and flying and preparing for winter
If you are running by a marsh or open field and see a mid-sized raptor with broad wings in a V shape, take note. The northern harrier is soaring over its hunting grounds. It has a hooked bill and a long, rounded tail. With its five-foot wing span, the northern harrier is busy at work in the sky, preparing for the winter.
GoLocalProv
AUDIO: Former RISP Lt. Col. Philbin Previously Lied and Was “Giglioed,” Says Col. Manni
GoLocal has secured a copy of an audio recording in which then-Rhode Island State Police (RISP) Superintendent James Manni admits under oath that former RISP Lt. Colonel Joseph Philbin was “Giglioed.”. A Giglio designation is often called a "Death Letter" or "Scarlet Letter" for a member of enforcement. “There...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
