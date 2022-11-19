ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Wallingford, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Mark T Sheehan High School football team will have a game with Lyman Hall High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.

Mark T Sheehan High School
Lyman Hall High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Freshman Boys Football

Woodbridge, November 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The North Haven High School football team will have a game with Amity Regional High School on November 23, 2022, 15:00:00.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
High School Football PRO

Wethersfield, November 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Newington High School football team will have a game with Wethersfield High School on November 23, 2022, 15:00:00.
NEWINGTON, CT
High School Football PRO

Naugatuck, November 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ansonia High School football team will have a game with Naugatuck High School on November 21, 2022, 12:45:00.
NAUGATUCK, CT
High School Football PRO

Simsbury, November 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Glastonbury High School football team will have a game with Simsbury High School on November 21, 2022, 12:45:00.
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH

Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
westportjournal.com

Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!

HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury

(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Teacher Vacancies Spark Student Transfers

A shortage of teachers at Brennan-Rogers School has led the city’s public school district to recommend that families transfer 7th and 8th graders out of the West Rock magnet school and to another New Haven public school that has more educators on staff. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) spokesperson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews battle early evening fire in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire in the town of Westbrook Monday evening. Officials say they received calls for a building fire around 4:30p on Old Kelsey Point Rd. Mutual aid companies from Old Saybrook and Clinton responded to the scene. No other information was immediately available. This...
WESTBROOK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Hebron Superintendent decries noose found at school: 'Words cannot express the feeling of disgust'

HEBRON — The superintendent of the Region 8 schools expressed his disgust and called for change this week after a noose was found at the district high school. Superintendent Colin McNamara said that what appeared to be a "noose commonly associated with a racial hate crime" was found hanging in the boys’ locker room on Friday. The high school serves students in Andover, Hebron, and Marlborough.
HEBRON, CT
WTNH

Light the night: Holiday Lights returns to Lake Compounce for 10th season

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are coming early to Lake Compounce. America’s oldest amusement park kicks-off its 10th annual Holiday Lights event in Bristol on Saturday for its longest season to-date. In honor of the celebration, Lake Compounce will relight Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree. In addition to the early season, this year’s Holiday Lights […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Wayward horse found in Waterford; police seek owner

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - The owner of a horse is being sought by police in Waterford. Police said the male horse was found in the area of Butlertown Road. They asked the owner to contact Waterford dispatch at 860-442-9451.
WATERFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

A Tale of Two Bridges

On Wednesday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced $30 billion of shovel-ready projects along the Northeast Corridor to begin construction by 2024 — including replacements of the Walk Bridge squeezed through downtown Norwalk and the Connecticut River Railroad Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. Each is estimated to cost $1.08 billion.
NORWALK, CT
