numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) questionable on Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. James continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Suns on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Phoenix. James' Tuesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday due to right ankle soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to log more minutes off the bench against a Pelicans' team allowing a 108.7 defensive rating. Per...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Tobias Harris (hip) active for Sixers' Tuesday matchup versus Nets

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his return after Philadelphia's forward was forced to sit two games with hip soreness. In 38.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 18.0 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Denver's Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets listed Ish Smith (calf) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith hasn't played yet in November, but could change that Tuesday against the Pistons. He has been a small role player in Denver's rotation so far this season. Smith is averaging just 4.6 minutes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Boston's Wednesday contest versus Dallas

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum's status is currently in the air after Boston's forward suffered a recent left ankle sprain. Expect Jaylen Brown to play a lead offensive role versus Dallas unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Tatum is ruled out.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Dinwiddie's availability is currently in the air after the Mavericks' guard experienced left shoulder soreness. Expect Josh Green to see more minutes if Dinwiddie is ruled out versus a Boston team ranked 16th in defensive rating.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Jeff Green (knee) questionable to return for Nuggets Sunday night

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green went to the locker room for evaluation midway through the first quarter due to a leg injury. Now, the team has deemed him questionable to return due to a right knee ailment. Expect more work for Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar as long as Green is unavailable.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) active on Tuesday night

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray is active after Denver's guard missed two games for health protocol reasons. In 33.7 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 17.7 points, 4.0 rebounds. and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday

The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Kevon Looney (hand) on Monday night

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (hand) is starting in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney will start at the five despite being originally listed as questionable with a hand ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Looney to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Looney's projection includes 7.1...
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out for Hornets on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball will miss his third straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Terry Rozier to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday against a Philly unit allowing 38.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (hip) starting on Tuesday, Danuel House to bench

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his 15th start this season after he sat out two games with hip soreness and Danuel House was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Nets' team allowing 39.9 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, our models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) active on Monday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo will suit up on Monday night despite dealing with left calf tightness. In 33.1 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 29.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (calf) questionable Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. McLaughlin scored a season-high 12 points in 16 minutes on Monday, but he apparently injured his calf in the process. Jaylen Nowell could see more playing time if McLaughlin is ruled out. numberFire's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland (hip) probable on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Hyland is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Detroit on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 24.4 minutes against the Pistons. Hyland's Tuesday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) out for Minnesota on Monday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is a surprise downgraded ahead of Monday's clash with the Heat. Taurean Prince and Naz Reid could see more minutes with Anderson unavailable on Monday. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura (ankle) now questionable for Washington Sunday evening

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Left off the initial injury report, Hachimura has now been downgraded to questionable just over 3 hours until scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of 6 p.m. ET.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Kevin Love (thumb) questionable Wednesday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Love tried playing through his thumb issue on Monday, but he only provided 12 scoreless minutes. Dean Wade (knee) is expected to return from a six-game absence on Wednesday, so he should take on most of the minutes if Love is out.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Bruce Brown playing with Nuggets' second unit on Tuesday night

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown Jr. is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown Jr. will come off the bench after Jamal Murray was named Tuesday's starting guard. In 28.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown Jr. to record 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.
DENVER, CO

