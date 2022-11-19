ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

numberfire.com

Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'

Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoops Rumors

Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton helped off floor late for Grizzlies, Pacers

A couple of rising guards suffered injuries late in the fourth quarter of victories and had to be helped off the court on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant turned his left ankle in Friday’s win over the Thunder, per Mark Giannotto of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. According to Lang Whitaker of Grind City Media (Twitter link), head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked” the ankle and there will be an update on his status Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday

Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday

The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Sunday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a two game absence with an illness, Gordon's availability remains unknown. Expect Jeff Green to play more minutes at the four against a Dallas unit ranked fourth in defensive rating if Gordon is inactive.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (hand) will play Sunday for Miami

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson was originally listed doubtful for Sunday's contest, then he was upgraded to questionable. Now, despite his right hand sprain, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tobias Harris (hip) out for Sixers' Saturday matchup

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris will sit his second straight game with left hip soreness. In a matchup versus a Minnesota unit allowing a 112.0 defensive rating, Danuel House should see more minutes on Saturday. House's projection includes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jakob Poeltl (knee) active for Spurs on Saturday night

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl will be available despite his questionable tag with right knee soreness. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 35.7 FanDuel points. Poeltl's projection includes 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

