6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Blasts Dallas Mavericks: "They Are Not Good Enough For Luka Doncic To Defer More"
Luka Doncic has come out the gate on fire this season. Outside getting his 3-pointer to fall, Doncic has been almost perfect through the Mavericks' first 14 games of this season. The Mavericks are 8-6, a record that is largely possible due to the insane statistics Luka has had to put up so far this season.
Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97
Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton helped off floor late for Grizzlies, Pacers
A couple of rising guards suffered injuries late in the fourth quarter of victories and had to be helped off the court on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant turned his left ankle in Friday’s win over the Thunder, per Mark Giannotto of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. According to Lang Whitaker of Grind City Media (Twitter link), head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked” the ankle and there will be an update on his status Saturday.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11
According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
Waiver wire pickups: Look to Al Horford, Royce O'Neale
The fantasy basketball waiver wire always has players who can help fill holes on your roster. Here are the ones to add before it's too late.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Bruce Brown Jr. for inactive Jamal Murray (health protocols) on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is starting in Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Brown will start at point guard after Jamal Murray was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 25.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Brown's projection includes 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
Nuggets' Murray joins Jokic in protocols, out against Mavs
DALLAS (AP) — Jamal Murray has joined Denver star Nikola Jokic in the health and safety protocols and is out for Friday night's game at the Dallas Mavericks. Jokic will miss his second consecutive game since entering the protocols. Aaron Gordon also will be out a second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness.
numberfire.com
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Sunday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a two game absence with an illness, Gordon's availability remains unknown. Expect Jeff Green to play more minutes at the four against a Dallas unit ranked fourth in defensive rating if Gordon is inactive.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (hand) will play Sunday for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson was originally listed doubtful for Sunday's contest, then he was upgraded to questionable. Now, despite his right hand sprain, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Tobias Harris (hip) out for Sixers' Saturday matchup
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris will sit his second straight game with left hip soreness. In a matchup versus a Minnesota unit allowing a 112.0 defensive rating, Danuel House should see more minutes on Saturday. House's projection includes...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant suffers grade 1 ankle sprain; will be evaluated week-to-week
The injury list continues to get longer for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant is the latest addition after leaving Friday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies (10-6) announced that Morant suffered a Grade 1 left ankle sprain Friday and will miss...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Shake Milton starting for inactive Tyrese Maxey (foot) on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton is starting in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Milton will make his first start this season after Tyrese Maxey was ruled out with a foot injury. In 33.1 expected minutes, our models project Milton to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Milton's projection includes 15.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (knee) active for Spurs on Saturday night
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl will be available despite his questionable tag with right knee soreness. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 35.7 FanDuel points. Poeltl's projection includes 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and...
