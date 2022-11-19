ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School football team will have a game with Greater New Bedford RVT High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.

Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School
Greater New Bedford RVT High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

High School Football PRO

Narragansett, November 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Exeter-West Greenwich High School football team will have a game with Narragansett High School on November 23, 2022, 14:00:00.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
High School Football PRO

Shrewsbury, November 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Malden Catholic High School football team will have a game with St John's High School on November 23, 2022, 15:00:00.
SHREWSBURY, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Elementary School Closed Due to Boiler Issue

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's Jireh Swift Elementary School has been closed for the day on Tuesday, Nov. 22 due to a boiler problem, officials announced early Tuesday morning. In a Facebook post published just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the school district announced that Swift Elementary will be closed for the day because of the boiler.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Places with the fastest-growing home prices in Newport County

Stacker compiled a list of places with the fastest growing home prices in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from October 2021 to October 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Cancer survivor launches business in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland mom and cancer survivor is launching an apparel and accessories line inspired by her story.  Amy Neary says when she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 she told her family and friends that, “Facing cancer was like encountering a bear. You have to stare it in the eyes […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1 million prize off of scratch ticket

A $1 million scratch ticket winner in Massachusetts decided to take home her prize money in cash after claiming the ticket on Oct. 28. Savannah Karch from Weymouth won her $1 million prize on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She purchased her wining ticket at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle St. in Weymouth, and chose to receive a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
alternativeswatch.com

Town of Plymouth (Mass.) seeks consultant

The Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement Board is seeking investment consulting service proposals for the Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement System . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters, with a convenient pay-as-you-go monthly subscription. Annual subscriptions...
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface

A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway

“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard

(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

Beloved Holiday Stroll Returns to Downtown New Bedford

On Dec. 3, downtown New Bedford will officially kick off the holiday season with its highly anticipated dNB Holiday Stroll. With the support of NB Creative, the City of New Bedford and the New Bedford Local Cultural Council, Downtown New Bedford Inc. has put together a magical lineup of events to usher in the holiday season on the SouthCoast.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
