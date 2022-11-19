ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'

Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) questionable on Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. James continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Suns on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Phoenix. James' Tuesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in Week 11, but behind Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in the team's Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but will reportedly play behind teammate Tony Pollard, Tom Pelissero reports. What It Means:. According to Pelissero, the plan this week is for Tony Pollard to operate as the primary back...
DALLAS, TX
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, 49ers Versus Cardinals

Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals is set to take place in Mexico City. Which bets stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook for the international affair? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, how to navigate the Cardinals' injuries, and top player props for the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Rams' Matthew Stafford headed to locker room in Week 11; Bryce Perkins warming up

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was taken to the locker room in Sunday's Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford took a big hit on a sack on a long third down, and was quickly brought to the medical tent for evaluation. Following his evaluation, the team brought the veteran to the locker room and began warming his backup up to take his place. We don't know Stafford's status, but after missing Week 10 with a concussion, it seems unlikely that he returns for this game.
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (hip) starting on Tuesday, Danuel House to bench

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his 15th start this season after he sat out two games with hip soreness and Danuel House was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Nets' team allowing 39.9 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, our models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mike Williams (ankle) active for Chargers in Week 11

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to get official confirmation that the standout receiver will take the field. Our models project...
KANSAS STATE
Bengals' Joe Mixon being evaluated for a concussion

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to the team's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon is questionable to return to Sunday's game while he is being evaluated for a concussion. With Mixon sidelined, expect Samaje Perine to carry the load for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
Denver's Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Tuesday

The Denver Nuggets listed Ish Smith (calf) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith hasn't played yet in November, but could change that Tuesday against the Pistons. He has been a small role player in Denver's rotation so far this season. Smith is averaging just 4.6 minutes...
DENVER, CO
Rams mum on Matthew Stafford (concussion) status

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford re-entered the concussion protocol, according to sources of ProFootballTalk. Rams head coach Sean McVay has refrained from saying Stafford has a concussion, but the veteran quarterback is reportedly back in protocol for the second time in less than a week. McVay said they would wait for more information before discussing the possibility of shutting Stafford down for the remainder of the season. Bryce Perkins replaced Stafford during the Rams' loss to the New Orleans Saints last week, so he could make his first career start in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Chargers' Mike Williams aggravates high ankle sprain, uncertain for Week 12

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams aggravated his high ankle sprain in Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams high ankle sprain forced him to exit Week 11's loss early, but it is not considered to be serious, according to Brandon Staley. The Chargers will know more about his availability for Week 12 and beyond in the coming days. Stay tuned. If Williams misses more time, Josh Palmer could continue to see increased targets.
KANSAS STATE
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) probable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter is on track to return after the Hawks' forward sat out one game with an illness. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hunter to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Hunter's projection includes 14.5...
ATLANTA, GA
Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) starting on Tuesday, Bruce Brown to bench

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray will make his 14th start this season after a two game absence for health protocol reasons. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
Tobias Harris (hip) active for Sixers' Tuesday matchup versus Nets

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his return after Philadelphia's forward was forced to sit two games with hip soreness. In 38.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 18.0 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stephen Curry (elbow) not listed on Golden State's Wednesday injury report

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (elbow) is noted listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry is on track to return after Golden State's guard missed one game for rest reasons. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Curry to score 47.6 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golden State's Anthony Lamb starting for Andrew Wiggins (foot) on Monday night

Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb is starting in Monday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will make his second start this season after Andrew Wiggins was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lamb to score 29.2 FanDuel points. Lamb's projection...

