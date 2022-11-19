Read full article on original website
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) questionable on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. James continues to deal with an adductor injury and is questionable to face the Suns on Tuesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Phoenix. James' Tuesday projection...
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in Week 11, but behind Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in the team's Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but will reportedly play behind teammate Tony Pollard, Tom Pelissero reports. What It Means:. According to Pelissero, the plan this week is for Tony Pollard to operate as the primary back...
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, 49ers Versus Cardinals
Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals is set to take place in Mexico City. Which bets stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook for the international affair? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, how to navigate the Cardinals' injuries, and top player props for the game.
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
Rams' Matthew Stafford headed to locker room in Week 11; Bryce Perkins warming up
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was taken to the locker room in Sunday's Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford took a big hit on a sack on a long third down, and was quickly brought to the medical tent for evaluation. Following his evaluation, the team brought the veteran to the locker room and began warming his backup up to take his place. We don't know Stafford's status, but after missing Week 10 with a concussion, it seems unlikely that he returns for this game.
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (hip) starting on Tuesday, Danuel House to bench
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his 15th start this season after he sat out two games with hip soreness and Danuel House was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Nets' team allowing 39.9 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, our models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points.
Mike Williams (ankle) active for Chargers in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to get official confirmation that the standout receiver will take the field. Our models project...
Bengals' Joe Mixon being evaluated for a concussion
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to the team's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon is questionable to return to Sunday's game while he is being evaluated for a concussion. With Mixon sidelined, expect Samaje Perine to carry the load for Cincinnati.
Denver's Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Ish Smith (calf) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith hasn't played yet in November, but could change that Tuesday against the Pistons. He has been a small role player in Denver's rotation so far this season. Smith is averaging just 4.6 minutes...
Rams mum on Matthew Stafford (concussion) status
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford re-entered the concussion protocol, according to sources of ProFootballTalk. Rams head coach Sean McVay has refrained from saying Stafford has a concussion, but the veteran quarterback is reportedly back in protocol for the second time in less than a week. McVay said they would wait for more information before discussing the possibility of shutting Stafford down for the remainder of the season. Bryce Perkins replaced Stafford during the Rams' loss to the New Orleans Saints last week, so he could make his first career start in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Chargers' Mike Williams aggravates high ankle sprain, uncertain for Week 12
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams aggravated his high ankle sprain in Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams high ankle sprain forced him to exit Week 11's loss early, but it is not considered to be serious, according to Brandon Staley. The Chargers will know more about his availability for Week 12 and beyond in the coming days. Stay tuned. If Williams misses more time, Josh Palmer could continue to see increased targets.
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) probable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hunter is on track to return after the Hawks' forward sat out one game with an illness. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hunter to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Hunter's projection includes 14.5...
Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) starting on Tuesday, Bruce Brown to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray will make his 14th start this season after a two game absence for health protocol reasons. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points.
Zach Collins (leg) probable for Spurs' Wednesday contest versus Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins (leg) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. After a nine game absence with a left fibula fracture, Collins is on track to return. Expect the 25-year old to play under a minutes restriction with San Antonio's second unit.
Tobias Harris (hip) active for Sixers' Tuesday matchup versus Nets
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his return after Philadelphia's forward was forced to sit two games with hip soreness. In 38.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 18.0 points,...
Thunder starting Kenrich Williams on Monday, Jalen Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is starting in Monday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Williams will make his third start this season after Jalen Williams was sent to the bench. In 303.4 minutes this season, Williams is averaging 0.75 FanDuel points per minute.
Stephen Curry (elbow) not listed on Golden State's Wednesday injury report
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (elbow) is noted listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry is on track to return after Golden State's guard missed one game for rest reasons. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Curry to score 47.6 FanDuel points.
Golden State's Anthony Lamb starting for Andrew Wiggins (foot) on Monday night
Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb is starting in Monday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will make his second start this season after Andrew Wiggins was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lamb to score 29.2 FanDuel points. Lamb's projection...
