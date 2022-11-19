San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl's status is currently in question after Sant Antonio's center sat one game with right knee soreness. Expect Gorgui Dieng to see more minutes at the five against a New Orleans' team ranked sixth in defensive rating if Poeltl is ruled out.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO