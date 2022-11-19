Read full article on original website
Road Warriors: 3 Stars From Knicks' Western Swing
The New York Knicks earned three wins on a difficult western swing thanks to the efforts of some metropolitan representatives facing sizable odds.
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) starting in Tuesday's lineup for inactive Jeff Green (knee)
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon will resume his previous starting role at the four position after he was held out two games with an illness and Jeff Green was ruled out with a knee contusion. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
Grizzlies starting Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) on Tuesday, Santi Aldama to bench
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Sacramento Kings. Jackson Jr. will start at power forward after sitting out one game for injury management reasons. In 29.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Jackson Jr.'s projection...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 11/22/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Tuesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) will play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis will be active on Tuesday night versus a Suns' team allowing 50.9 FanDuel points per game to the five position. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 52.0 FanDuel points.
Warriors' Kevon Looney (hand) questionable versus Pelicans Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Kevon Looney (hand) as questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney could see extensive work tonight with the Warriors' top veterans sitting, but it looks like he's dealing with a hand contusion. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. Our...
Jakob Poeltl (knee) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl's status is currently in question after Sant Antonio's center sat one game with right knee soreness. Expect Gorgui Dieng to see more minutes at the five against a New Orleans' team ranked sixth in defensive rating if Poeltl is ruled out.
Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) starting on Tuesday, Bruce Brown to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray will make his 14th start this season after a two game absence for health protocol reasons. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points.
Mike Williams (ankle) active for Chargers in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to get official confirmation that the standout receiver will take the field. Our models project...
Derrick White playing with Celtics' second unit on Monday night
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is not starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. White will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was named Monday's starting guard. In 23.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to produce 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) active on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo will suit up on Monday night despite dealing with left calf tightness. In 33.1 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 29.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and...
Boston's Marcus Smart (ankle) starting on Monday, Derrick White to bench
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After missing two games with ankle inflammation, Smart will return on Monday night. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6...
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday starting on Monday, MarJon Beauchamp to bench
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is starting in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday is back in Milwaukee's starting lineup after MarJon Beauchamp was sent to the bench. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Holiday to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
Joe Harris coming off Brooklyn's bench on Tuesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris will play with Brooklyn's second unit after Nic Claxton was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.9 expected minutes, numbeFire's models project Harris to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
Cleveland's Kevin Love (thumb) active on Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) will play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love will return to the court after the veteran was forced to miss one game with a thumb injury. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Love to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Love's projection includes...
Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
Denver's Nikola Jokic (illness) doubtful on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (illness) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. After a three game absence for health protocol reasons, Jokic's status remains in doubt on Tuesday. Expect DeAndre Jordan to see more minutes against a Pistons' team allowing a 117.7 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
De'Andre Hunter (illness) out for Hawks Monday
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out De'Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hunter will miss his first game of the season as he battles a non-COVID illness. Justin Holiday could see his first start of the season without Hunter in the lineup. Hunter is having...
Thunder starting Kenrich Williams on Monday, Jalen Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is starting in Monday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Williams will make his third start this season after Jalen Williams was sent to the bench. In 303.4 minutes this season, Williams is averaging 0.75 FanDuel points per minute.
LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball will miss his third straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Terry Rozier to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday against a Philly unit allowing 38.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
