Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11
According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Blasts Dallas Mavericks: "They Are Not Good Enough For Luka Doncic To Defer More"
Luka Doncic has come out the gate on fire this season. Outside getting his 3-pointer to fall, Doncic has been almost perfect through the Mavericks' first 14 games of this season. The Mavericks are 8-6, a record that is largely possible due to the insane statistics Luka has had to put up so far this season.
WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic goes full Kobe Bryant after epic triple-double milestone
On Friday night against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Luka Doncic made NBA history yet again after becoming just the 10th player in NBA history to amass 50 triple-doubles in his career. This came via a masterful 33-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist performance as the Dallas Mavericks superstar led his team to a 127-99 blowout win against their Western Conference rivals.
Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets
DALLAS — Luka Doncic lobbied Jason Kidd to stay in the game at the start of the fourth quarter with Dallas well on its way to a blowout in the first of consecutive meetings with shorthanded Denver. Neither the Mavericks' superstar nor his coach was aware Doncic needed one...
Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton helped off floor late for Grizzlies, Pacers
A couple of rising guards suffered injuries late in the fourth quarter of victories and had to be helped off the court on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant turned his left ankle in Friday’s win over the Thunder, per Mark Giannotto of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. According to Lang Whitaker of Grind City Media (Twitter link), head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked” the ankle and there will be an update on his status Saturday.
Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97
Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks Sunday with Cam Reddish (groin) sidelined
The New York Knicks will start Quentin Grimes in Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes will make his second start of the season as Cam Reddish sits with a groin injury. He'll face a tough matchup with the Suns, numberFire's second-ranked team in the league. Grimes has an $8,500...
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
numberfire.com
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Sunday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a two game absence with an illness, Gordon's availability remains unknown. Expect Jeff Green to play more minutes at the four against a Dallas unit ranked fourth in defensive rating if Gordon is inactive.
numberfire.com
Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams starting on Friday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams will make his fourth start this season after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In 28.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 11.0 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was dealing with lower back tightness, which is why he landed on the injury report. However, as the probable tag foreshadowed, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week.
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (knee) active for Spurs on Saturday night
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl will be available despite his questionable tag with right knee soreness. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 35.7 FanDuel points. Poeltl's projection includes 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) active and starting on Friday, Mo Bamba to bench
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is starting in Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Carter Jr. will make his return after sitting one game with a plantar fascia strain. In 33.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Carter Jr. to score 36.6 FanDuel points. Carter Jr.'s projection includes 16.5...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) now questionable for Washington Sunday evening
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Left off the initial injury report, Hachimura has now been downgraded to questionable just over 3 hours until scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of 6 p.m. ET.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (hand) will play Sunday for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson was originally listed doubtful for Sunday's contest, then he was upgraded to questionable. Now, despite his right hand sprain, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project...
