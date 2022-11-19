ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield, CT

New Fairfield, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The New Milford High School football team will have a game with New Fairfield High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.

New Milford High School
New Fairfield High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Simsbury, November 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Glastonbury High School football team will have a game with Simsbury High School on November 21, 2022, 12:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SIMSBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Teacher Vacancies Spark Student Transfers

A shortage of teachers at Brennan-Rogers School has led the city’s public school district to recommend that families transfer 7th and 8th graders out of the West Rock magnet school and to another New Haven public school that has more educators on staff. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) spokesperson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer

BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

85 Eastwoods Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $936,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 85 Eastwoods Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $936,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
WTNH

Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury

(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Water Main Break Displaces Families, Damages Several Homes In Stamford

A water main break at a Fairfield County home undergoing construction displaced several families and damaged residences. The incident took place in Stamford around 3:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 when the city's 911 dispatch center received reports of a water main break in the vicinity of Hollow Oak Lane and Bel Aire Dr., said Stamford Deputy Fire Chief Tom Gloersen.
STAMFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

A Tale of Two Bridges

On Wednesday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced $30 billion of shovel-ready projects along the Northeast Corridor to begin construction by 2024 — including replacements of the Walk Bridge squeezed through downtown Norwalk and the Connecticut River Railroad Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. Each is estimated to cost $1.08 billion.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

905 Palmer Avenue 5E2, Mamaroneck, NY 10543, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 - $2,500

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — A property at 905 Palmer Avenue 5E2, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 in Mamaroneck is listed at $2,500. School District: Mamaroneck Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
MAMARONECK, NY
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy