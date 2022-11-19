Lowell, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WALTHAM - At least one person was killed and more than two dozen hurt after a Brandeis University shuttle bus crashed in Waltham late Saturday night.A Brandeis spokesperson told WBZ-TV the bus was returning from a "Cambridge and Boston route" when it crashed on South Street near campus around 10:45 p.m."We understand that local EMS transported 27 people, most of whom are Brandeis students, to area hospitals. We have been informed that one person has died; that person's identity is not confirmed," said Brandeis spokesperson Julie Jette.There no word yet on what caused the crash."It's completely under investigation at this time," Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin told WBZ.Jette said Brandeis has notified students, faculty and staff about the crash and that they are "providing counseling and support to students."

WALTHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO