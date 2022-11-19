Lowell, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lowell.
The Haverhill High School football team will have a game with Lowell High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00.
Haverhill High School
Lowell High School
November 19, 2022
07:00:00
Freshman Football
The Haverhill High School football team will have a game with Lowell High School on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00.
Haverhill High School
Lowell High School
November 19, 2022
09:00:00
Junior Varsity Football
