ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Doug Stewart captures Malibu City Council seat, along with Marianne Riggins

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

Doug Stewart took a commanding lead right off the bat in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election to win a seat on the Malibu City Council. As votes started tabulating late Tuesday evening, Stewart, a 20-plus-year resident who’s been serving on the safety commission, had a strong lead and remained the top vote-getter with 1,731 votes as of Tuesday in the race for two open council seats.

With 1,355 votes, Marianne Riggins maintained her narrow 93-vote lead over Bill Sampson as of Tuesday morning when the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters released its latest tabulation. Trailing Sampson was Hap Henry, who received 1,053 votes, followed by Ryan Embree with 605 votes, and finally, Jimy Tallal, who still received meaningful support with 358 votes that may have been vote-by-mail ballots dropped off before she made her announcement to leave the race Oct. 14.

On his win, Stewart commented, “It’s a great opportunity for me to do what I wanted to do, which is to serve the city. I didn’t have any other ambition here except to try and be a good citizen volunteer and bring my skills to try and get the city even better.”

Stewart, who was running as a “team” with Riggins said he was also happy for his “teammate.”

“I’m very glad Marianne came in with a success story here,” Stewart said. “We share a lot of the same ideas, same views on the city and it’s nice to have my teammate come across the finish line with me. I think that’s great that both of us are there.”

Stewart was dogged on social media platforms by critics who claimed accusations of being a developer to other self-serving motivations.

Advertisement

“I think it’s very unfortunate that social media had such a negative vibe on everything they produce,” he said. “It’s a small group of people.”

Stewart claimed all accusations about him were “very inaccurate” and said his rebuttals were “lost in the flurry.”

“The population decided to use their intellectual curiosity and find out what the truth really was,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to serving,” the projected winner stated. “I feel like I’ve already started to some degree. People are calling me, congratulating me, giving me ideas about what the city should be doing. Plus, we had all the input from the meet and greets. We’ve talked to a lot of citizens and know what the interests are and what needs to be done and I can’t wait to get started.”

In second place, edging out Sampson with each vote tabulation, it appears Riggins will take the other open seat on the council. In an interview four days after the election and with a likely victory Riggins admitted she was nervous, but hopeful.

“The trend seems to be going in my direction. Every vote release has widened my lead a little bit so that’s very good,” she said. “I’m just looking forward to next week when we should have a clear picture as to whom the actual second place vote getter is.”

The Malibu Times asked Riggins what made her campaign successful.

“I think staying on a positive note highlighting things I had done, things I believed,” the lifelong resident responded. “I think people found that to be comforting that it wasn’t negative with all the negativity that has been going on. Staying positive and staying focused on Malibu was what people wanted to hear. I was clear in what I believed: school separation, community recreation, and making sure we follow the rules that are outlined in our general plan, municipal code, and coastal program. I will continue to uphold what I stood for in the campaign. That’s only going to benefit all of Malibu.”

Riggins emphasized “trying to have a positive impact and working relationship with the outside agencies that we can create some positive good will to have a better perception of Malibu overall.”

Riggins thanked her supporters and said, “I couldn’t have done this without the support of the community. I look forward to working with everyone and continuing to have Malibu to be a wonderful place to live.”

In the local races, there are a few other very close contests. Measure MC seeks a half-cent sales tax to help fund public safety and emergency services. It appears the measure will pass by a close margin.

Measure SMC, a property tax assessment, needs 55 percent of the votes to pass. As of Nov. 15, the measure squeaked ahead at 52.72 percent (1910) yes, verses 47.28 percnet (1713) no.

Malibu’s Stacy Rouse appeared in third place at 16.24 percent (13,578) for one of four seats on the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District board.

Lindsey Horvath is currently in the lead with 51.19 percent (189,178), and Bob Hertzberg at 48.81 percent (180,349) for Los Anegles County 3rd District Supervisor as of Nov. 15. And Robert Luna holds a strong lead at 59.84 percent (987,730) over incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva at 40.16 percent (662,893).

The post Doug Stewart captures Malibu City Council seat, along with Marianne Riggins appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Letter to The Editor: Time to Bury the Hatchet

Time to Bury the Hatchet Dear Editor, As is the case with multiple House and Senate elections, the results of the Malibu City Council election remain too close to call. The same appears to be true of the Mayoral election in Los Angeles. Although the election results remain unclear, the one thing that is crystal […] The post Letter to The Editor: Time to Bury the Hatchet appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4

So long and thanks for the memories, laughs and the bagels  By Ben Marcus Special to The Malibu Times  The quiet coastal community of Malibu was rocked on the morning of Nov. 16, as the harsh Devil Winds swirled with the news that Malibu Kitchen would be closing its doors for good on Dec. 4. […] The post After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4  appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

‘Run Malibu’ donates $59,046 to Boys & Girls Club of Malibu

The 14th Annual “Run Malibu” half-marathon and 5K event held at Zuma Beach during the first weekend of November was a win-win for everyone involved — the 4,500 people who registered to participate, the 3,200 people who showed up, and the 120 kids in the Fun Run, along with family members and spectators. The race […] The post ‘Run Malibu’ donates $59,046 to Boys & Girls Club of Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County Department of Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County Beaches including Leo Carrillo State Beach

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters: BEACH AREAS WARNINGS: Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the […] The post LA County Department of Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County Beaches including Leo Carrillo State Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

One Gun Ranch presents’ Gods of Thunder’ exhibit at Surfrider Gallery on the Pier

Walk into the Surfrider Gallery (on the second floor at the end of the Malibu Pier), and be surrounded by huge, dramatic photos of horses running through water, and smoke, and across fields. The exhibit is stunning and beautiful. It is the end result of a seven-year-long effort by renowned photographer Michael Muller, and this […] The post One Gun Ranch presents’ Gods of Thunder’ exhibit at Surfrider Gallery on the Pier appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Rotary Club of Malibu holds first ever pancake Breakfast fundraiser

The smell of pancakes filled the air on Sunday morning while vendors decorated their tables for the first annual Pancake Breakfast organized by The Malibu Rotary Club and co-hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu and Malibu Middle/High School. On Sunday, Nov. 13, over a dozen local vendors set up early at the […] The post The Rotary Club of Malibu holds first ever pancake Breakfast fundraiser appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Fish & Wildlife scientist answers questions about commercial squid fishing off the Malibu coast

Recently, especially last month, western Malibu coastal residents observed large numbers of commercial squid fishing boats right off the coast at night. As many as 60 boats in one relatively small area were reported, shining bright lights, enough to illuminate a football stadium, into the water to attract the squid. Some residents even report “gunshots” […] The post Fish & Wildlife scientist answers questions about commercial squid fishing off the Malibu coast appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Calendar for the week of Nov. 17, includes Holiday events

THURS, NOV. 17  FRIENDSGIVING LUNCHEON Celebrate Thanksgiving with your friends at the Malibu Senior Center! Lunch will be catered by Malibu Kitchen and entertainment will be provided by Tatjana from 12 to 1:30 p.m. $5 pre-registration is required. Maximum 60 participants. THURS, NOV. 17  NATIONAL TAKE A HIKE DAY AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK Invite a […] The post Calendar for the week of Nov. 17, includes Holiday events appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County Lifeguards caution swimmers; high tides 30-35 mph winds expected in Malibu through Zuma

The National Weather Service continues to issue a High Wind Advisory in effect today until 7 p.m. The Los Angeles County Lifeguards caution swimmers and ask to check in with lifeguards prior to entering the water. Northeast winds 35-45 mph expected in Malibu through Zuma.  The post LA County Lifeguards caution swimmers; high tides 30-35 mph winds expected in Malibu through Zuma appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The following incidents were reported between Oct. 15 to Oct. 21

The following incidents were reported between Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 10/15 Burglary A vehicle parked near Latigo Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim locked their vehicle, went surfing, and upon return, the window was shattered, and their iPad worth $1,500 was missing. The victim’s window was estimated to cost $1,200 to […] The post The following incidents were reported between Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Red Flag Warning Issued for the Santa Monica Mountains

The National Weather Services has issued a Red Flag warning for the Santa Monica Mountains, the Los Angeles and Ventura coasts, and coastal valleys from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16. A high wind warning is also in effect 7 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, to 7 p.m. Wednesday will be the first […] The post Red Flag Warning Issued for the Santa Monica Mountains appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Road work near Moonshadows restaurant continues

LA County Public Works said road work associated with a water main repair on PCH will take longer than anticipated to complete.  Traffic detours on SB PCH (near Moonshadows) are expected to continue through Tuesday, Nov 22. Caltrans said there’s no interruption to water service to Waterworks District 29. The post Road work near Moonshadows restaurant continues appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Sea N’ Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized

Sea N Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized By Ben Marcus Special to The Malibu Times At 4:32 a.m. early in the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5, a thief wearing a hood over a wig did significant financial and emotional damage when he shattered a storefront window at Sea N Soul Surf—a shop at 29575 […] The post Sea N’ Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

A sci-fi dream for Christmas

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, and if you feel as tired and dried out as those four-day-old leftovers, here’s a sure fire to take a little Ho out of the Ho-Ho-Ho. Grab your sleeping bag and head out to your favorite cinema.  That’s where fans of Malibu’s sci-fi guru James Cameron will be lining up […] The post A sci-fi dream for Christmas appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Letter to The Editor: Letter regarding school separation Article on Nov. 3

Letter regarding school separation Article on Nov. 3 Dear Editor, Thank you for your article on Nov. 3 concerning the recent historic agreement on the framework for unification which will lead to an independent Malibu Unified School District (MUSD) and an independent Santa Monica Unified School District (SMUSD). While there still is substantive work to […] The post Letter to The Editor: Letter regarding school separation Article on Nov. 3 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Film Society screened “The Woman King”

The Malibu Film Society screened “The Woman King,” a true story about an all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey from the 1600s to the 1800s. The film was primarily made by women of color and is in theaters now. Four guests came for an in-person audience Q&A: Producer Cathy Schulman, […] The post Malibu Film Society screened “The Woman King” appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Local women honored for their leadership

Local women who have made an impact on the community with the good deeds they do were honored this week by the newly combined Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce. About 200 people gathered for a luncheon at Duke’s restaurant on Nov. 3 to congratulate the honorees and, for many, to reunite with friends they […] The post Local women honored for their leadership appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County polls are now closed; watch results here

The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Eastbound lanes of PCH closed half mile west of Big Rock for water main repair through Thursday Nov 17

1 – 2 eastbound lanes of PCH are closed at 20466 PCH (half mile west of Big Rock Dr) Monday afternoon through Thursday morning, Nov. 17 for LA County Waterworks District 29 emergency water main leak repair. WWD29 has activated bypass waterlines and filled all of the water storage reservoirs in the District to maintain […] The post Eastbound lanes of PCH closed half mile west of Big Rock for water main repair through Thursday Nov 17 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy