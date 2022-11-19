El Centro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Centro.
The Ramona High School - Ramona football team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Ramona High School - Ramona
Central Union High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIF-SDS D-II Football Semifinals
