El Centro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CALEXICO — Long lines of students walked to the main entrance of Willis Ward Field to attend Calexico High School’s annual Mental Health Resource Fair Friday, November 18. Many blue canopies lined up near the sidelines of the football field to provide shade to the booths of the mental health and healthcare providers that were present to provide guidance and awareness about free resources to the students on campus.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO