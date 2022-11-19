ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

El Centro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in El Centro.

The Ramona High School - Ramona football team will have a game with Central Union High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Ramona High School - Ramona
Central Union High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIF-SDS D-II Football Semifinals

2022 CIFSDS Football Playoffs

thedesertreview.com

Westmorland Honey Festival encourages the community to "bee kind"

WESTMORLAND — The 17th Annual Honey Festival attracted families and friends to join in the festivities surrounding this year theme, “Bee a leader! Bee brave. Bee kind. Bee positive,” Saturday, November 19. Event attractions included a honey tasting, spelling bee, pancake breakfast, 5K-run, kids' color fun run,...
WESTMORLAND, CA
thedesertreview.com

Calexico High School reaches out to student body with Mental Health Resource Fair

CALEXICO — Long lines of students walked to the main entrance of Willis Ward Field to attend Calexico High School’s annual Mental Health Resource Fair Friday, November 18. Many blue canopies lined up near the sidelines of the football field to provide shade to the booths of the mental health and healthcare providers that were present to provide guidance and awareness about free resources to the students on campus.
CALEXICO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley

A 26-year-old Cathedral City man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Imperial County over the weekend. The crash happened on Sunday at around 2:30 p.m., south of Brawley, in the area of Dogwood Road and Ralph Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the Cathedral City man was driving a Kia southbound on Dogwood The post Cathedral City man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Brawley appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Calexico Christ Community Church raffles over 100 turkeys

CALEXICO — Calexico Christ Community Church (CCCC) blessed the city of Calexico with over 100 free turkeys, pies, and children's bikes during their annual Turkey Giveaway Sunday, November 20. The greeters welcomed every guest with a smile and a yellow food plate ticket as they entered, inviting them to...
CALEXICO, CA
KYMA News 11

Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Adult Re-Entry Summit provides public and private local resources to help adult offenders successfully return to their communities. The Imperial County Probation Department and Imperial Community Corrections Partnership hosted their fifth annual Adult Re-Entry Summit on Wednesday, November 9 at the Imperial County Probation Department in El Centro. The post Imperial County hosts fifth annual adult re-entry summit appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

A warming trend leading up to Thanksgiving

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Nice and dry conditions will prevail through the week. A stronger ridge of high pressure will settle over the west coast by the middle of the week, which will warm-up our temperatures in the upcoming days. By tonight our weather conditions will stay quiet and...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Spartans stopped in CIF semifinals

EL CENTRO — Central’s post-season voyage came to a halt at the SDS CIF DII semi final Friday, November 18 where the Spartans were chopped down by Ramona High 19-7 at Cal Jones field in El Centro. The contest started off in a stalemate as both units kept...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Niland suspect wounds deputy during arrest

NILAND – Imperial County Sheriff’s office deputies responded on Sunday, November 20, around 5:30 p.m., to a residence on the 200 block of Main Street in Niland. The response was in reference to a domestic disturbance in-progress, according to a recent I.C. Sheriff’s press release. The suspect...
NILAND, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 9-15

IMPERIAL COUNTY- The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. 10:09 a.m.: A Seeley resident received a citation from a Los Angeles FasTrak toll system telling him his license plate is possibly being used on another vehicle. The resident told a local sheriff’s deputy that both of his license plates were on his vehicle and had not been stolen.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Unknown suspects tried to lure Yuma boy into van, police say

YUMA, Ariz. - The Yuma Police Department is investigating after several people reportedly tried to lure a 10-year-old boy into their van with the promise of candy and video games. Police were called to an area near the 1700 block of 45th Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 17...
YUMA, AZ
