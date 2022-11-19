ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, CA

Oakdale, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Ripon Christian High School football team will have a game with Stone Ridge Christian High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Ripon Christian High School
Stone Ridge Christian High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIFSJS Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds line up for free turkey giveaway in Stockton

STOCKTON — Hundreds of people are lining up Tuesday morning for a free turkey in Stockton.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they expect to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event. Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homeless on Tuesday. The meals will be served inside the nonprofit's dining room on North C Street for the first time since 2019.Guests will also have the option of eating their meal under heated open-air gazebos around the corner at Friendship Park.Loaves and Fishes' event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect arrested in August shooting at Stockton softball game

STOCKTON — A suspect is now under arrest after the shooting during a softball game in Stockton back in August that left two people hurt. The incident happened the night of Aug. 12 at Louis Park. Officers responded to investigate a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A third man was also hurt but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. Investigators believe the shooting happened after the victims got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect allegedly shot the men and then left. On Tuesday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 35-year-old Robert Anthony Guerrero in connection to the case. Guerrero has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other related gun charges. 
STOCKTON, CA
macaronikid.com

Five Things to Do this Week in Lodi, CA

Here are Macaroni KID Lodi's picks for the five things to do in the Lodi with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. WOW Museum (Teachers & 2yo/under FREE!) The mission of the World of Wonders Science Museum is to offer hands-on, science-based exhibits and...
LODI, CA
FOX40

Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Modesto 16-year-old motorcyclist dies while trying to pass vehicle in Sonora, CHP says

A 16-year-old motorcyclist from Modesto died following a collision with another vehicle Saturday in Tuolumne County, the California Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 49 south of Chicken Ranch Road in the Sonora area when the teen lost control while trying to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder around 12:30 p.m.
SONORA, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove train collision kills two people

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KMJ

Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria

One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

One dead after vehicle hits tree in Bethel Island

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead after a truck hit a tree in Bethel Island Sunday morning, according to CHP. Around 2:10 a.m., CHP was alerted to a crash involving one vehicle on Sugar Barge Road. A Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree, CHP said. KRON On […]
BETHEL ISLAND, CA
ABC10

Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction

RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
RIO VISTA, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Frank Machado — Elegant Bull restaurant owner — dies at 91

The local community is mourning the loss of Frank Machado — the stalwart restaurateur behind Delhi’s Elegant Bull restaurant and one of the most compelling fine-dining experiences in this region of the Central Valley for more than three decades. Machado passed away on Friday, Nov. 11. He was...
DELHI, CA
FOX40

Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night on State Route 99, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a black SUV headed south on SR-99 approaching Wilson Road was traveling at an “undetermined” speed around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CHP: Driver who sped away from Tracy Police tried to carjack someone

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it helped Tracy Police arrest a driver who led officers on a pursuit and, at one point, tried to carjack someone. According to the CHP, the car chase began when the driver of a Toyota pickup refused to pull over for Tracy police officers. The driver […]
TRACY, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy