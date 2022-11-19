Napa, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The campus at Novato High School has been closed and fire and police units are on the scene working a Haz-Mat situation near the pool, according to an alert from Novato PD. All school related activities including practices and games have been canceled for the evening, the release states. The Novato […]
RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made.
Suisun Valley Road Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Additional Injuries. A fatal accident was reported on November 18, west of Fairfield, as the result of a three-vehicle crash that may have involved alcohol consumption. The accident occurred along Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane at about 6:15 p.m. A Mazda heading south departed its lane and was struck by a Honda moving north.
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from […]
BRENTWOOD -- One person was injured in a fire at a commercial building in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the fire was burned on the 400 block of Beatrice Court. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building.Shortly after 2 p.m., Con Fire tweeted the fire had been knocked down. One person was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. Other patients were treated at the scene.Firefighters remained at the scene for an extensive mop-up operation, Con Fire said. People were urged to continue avoiding the area.There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
SAN FRANCISCO -- If your Thanksgiving plans this year include a visit to one of the beaches along the Bay Area's Pacific coastline, the National Weather Service forecasters have a warning for you.A northwest swell is expected to build up along the coast from Mendocino to Big Sur, churning up the Pacific and triggering a hazardous beach warning from National Weather Service for Thanksgiving."Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents expected, especially for northwest facing beaches," forecasters said of the conditions. "Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from...
SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa. For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
In the early morning of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal pedestrian crash in the Bay Point area. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 in Bay Point, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in the Bay Point Area.
More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
The California Highway Patrol reported injuries in a recent car crash in the Alamo area. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 680 just north of Stone Valley Road, officials said. Details on the Car Crash with Injuries Reported in Alamo. A preliminary report revealed that a Porsche...
