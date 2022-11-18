ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
Android Authority

We have sad news for anyone who somehow wanted a Facebook smartwatch

Meta held a town hall meeting and made a few announcements. The company announced it would be ending its Portal smart display business. The company also announced that it would sunset its smartwatch projects. Last Wednesday, the Facebook parent company announced it was laying off over 11,000 employees — 13%...
Business Insider

Someone projected insults onto Twitter's San Francisco headquarters calling Elon Musk a 'space Karen' and a 'mediocre manchild'

Someone projected insults aimed at Elon Musk on the side of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters Thursday. The insults called the app's new CEO a "worthless billionaire," and a "mediocre manchild." Twitter employees were given an ultimatum to either take severance pay or work under Musk's new "hardcore" vision for Twitter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

Elon Musk Keeps Taking Twitter Advice From Right-Wing Trolls

One week after taking Twitter private in a $44 billion deal, Elon Musk tweeted that the social media giant “needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” describing this as “our mission.” Many were quick to point out that just days earlier, he’d shared a conspiracy theory from a right-wing fake news site about the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, in the couple’s San Francisco home.
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios

Ye returns to Twitter with "Shalom" tweet

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, returned to Twitter after Elon Musk announced his social media company had restored the musician's account. Why it matters: Ye's page was restricted last month due to antisemitic tweets that led Adidas and several other companies to drop the artist. Musk has said he doesn't believe in lifelong bans and on Saturday reinstated former President Trump's Twitter account, though Trump had yet to tweet as of Monday morning.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Elon Musk allows Donald Trump back on Twitter

Former president Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated under the social media company's owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Musk polled Twitter users on Friday and Saturday asking them whether Trump should be reinstated and a narrow majority voted for Trump. On Saturday evening, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." The Latin phrase means, "the voice of the people is the voice of god."
AFP

What could a world without Twitter look like?

After another chaotic week of mass staff departures and policy reversals, Twitter's future seems highly uncertain, with users -- and everybody else -- increasingly asking one question: What would a world without the so-called bird app even look like? With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late June, Twitter's user base is still smaller than Facebook's nearly two billion, TikTok's one billion plus and even Snapchat's 363 million.
WASHINGTON STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

