Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KUTV
Police arrest suspect in Salt Lake City shooting murder of 29-year-old mother
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police announced a suspect has been located and arrested in connection to a weekend shooting that left a 29-year-old mother dead. Nicole Olsen was at a nightclub with her boyfriend in the area of 300 South and West Temple in...
Suspect of fatal SLC nightclub shooting facing murder charge
The suspect of a Salt Lake City nightclub shooting that killed a 29-year-old mother was arrested sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning after turning himself in to law enforcement.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Suspect in woman’s fatal shooting near downtown nightclub surrenders, is charged with murder
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old suspect has surrendered himself to law enforcement officials after the fatal shooting Sunday of Nicole Olsen near a downtown nightclub. The suspect, Dustin Pedersen, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a single count...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD releases video of Nov. 8 OICI incident; says man shot expected to live
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have released body-worn camera footage from the department’s Officer Involved Critical incident Nov. 8 of this year in a garage near a residence in the East Central neighborhood of the city. The partially redacted...
Gephardt Daily
Issues between dogs leads to owner’s stabbing
HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A dispute between two men and their dogs in a popular Herriman dog park led to last week’s stabbing, which police are still sorting out with prosecutors. The dispute Nov. 17 began as a verbal altercation over their dogs’ behavior...
KUTV
Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
ksl.com
Student arrested, accused of bringing gun to Salt Lake college campus
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who said he was afraid that a school shooting might happen was arrested after police say he brought his own gun on campus at a private Salt Lake college. On Monday, a 21-year-old man was arrested at Ensign College, 95 N. 300 West,...
Gephardt Daily
Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district. A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.
WATCH: Chaotic video shows events leading to officer-involved shooting
Body cam video released by Salt Lake City police shows the chaotic moments that led to officers firing at a 37-year-old man.
2 arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with gun at Draper bar fight
A couple has been arrested last Saturday, Nov. 19, after they brandished a firearm during a fight at a sports bar near the 12000 block of South State Street.
Gephardt Daily
U of U police release details on residence hall ‘threat’ incident, apology for communication delays
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah police and the student housing office have released additional information on a residence hall incident over the weekend that sparked rumors of an active shooter. There was never an active shooter in the incident, which began...
Gephardt Daily
Pond drained, entrance closed at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park for repairs, construction
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Visitors at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park will notice some temporary changes for repairs and trail construction. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to repair a gate that regulates water levels, Salt Lake City’s Public Lands Department confirmed.
29-year-old woman killed in alleged argument turned shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide after a shooting that allegedly occurred in a parking lot near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
Police Log: Waldorf Astoria fraud, multiple vehicle break-ins
Friday, November 19th Vehicle Burglaries Deputies responded to two separate calls of vehicle burglaries on Olympic Parkway Drive in Park City. A woman reported the driver’s side window of the […]
Gephardt Daily
Suspects in custody in alleged Kearns shakedown, kidnapping; victim rescued during traffic stop
KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men are in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Salt Lake County Saturday night, which began at a Kearns residence near 4300 West 5300 South and ended in a traffic stop near 5400 South and Bangerter Highway. According to...
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
kjzz.com
Experts say gun owners may be tried criminally for not keeping weapons secure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are still investigating how a 3-year-old boy got a hold of a loaded gun and accidently shot and killed himself. The tragedy happened last week in Taylorsville. According to police, both parents were home at the time of the accidental shooting. It’s not...
Gephardt Daily
Dump truck rollover near Park City
PARK CITY, Utah, Nov 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As dump truck rollovers go, this one went well. They sound bad enough on the radio, and Monday’s dispatched around 2:30 p.m. brought the response of two Park City Fire Department engines bringing EMTs, an ambulance, plus Park City police and the Utah Highway Patrol.
Man with history of manslaughter arrested after following students into Highland High and threatening violence
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2007 after reportedly killing his mother two years prior is now facing a new charge of burglary after police say he followed two girls into Highland High School on Nov. 17 and shared with a school administrator that “he was there to hurt kids.”
Herriman neighborhood riddled with bullet holes following deadly standoff
Residents of a townhome community in Herriman are trying to move forward after a tense standoff on Sunday night that ended with a man's death.
Comments / 2