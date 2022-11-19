ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gephardt Daily

Issues between dogs leads to owner’s stabbing

HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A dispute between two men and their dogs in a popular Herriman dog park led to last week’s stabbing, which police are still sorting out with prosecutors. The dispute Nov. 17 began as a verbal altercation over their dogs’ behavior...
HERRIMAN, UT
KUTV

Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Gephardt Daily

Dump truck rollover near Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As dump truck rollovers go, this one went well. They sound bad enough on the radio, and Monday’s dispatched around 2:30 p.m. brought the response of two Park City Fire Department engines bringing EMTs, an ambulance, plus Park City police and the Utah Highway Patrol.
PARK CITY, UT

