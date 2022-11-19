Read full article on original website
New website FrontPorchFlimflam.com tells a local story
MONTPELIER, Vt. – A newly launched website, FrontPorchFlimflam.com, went live earlier this month in order to share the story of two Vermont residents, Kristian and Deborah Connolly, who were recently banished from lauded and praised Vermont social media network and online community Front Porch Forum. Led by co-founder and...
Norwich 13-year-old becomes youngest champ ever in Vermont chess tournament
Alexander Collins won all four of his matches over the course of a two-day tournament held at Burlington City Hall. “I was kind of surprised, but I just felt good about how I played in the games,” he said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Norwich 13-year-old becomes youngest champ ever in Vermont chess tournament.
Janet Betty (Constantine) Pennington, longtime Shelburne resident, master quilter, great-grandmother
Janet was born on June 28, 1938 in Westfield, New Jersey to Ida (Villa) Constantine and Raymond Constantine. On April 13, 1957 she married John Robert Pennington and they welcomed 2 daughters Lynne and Kathy. In 1967 they moved to Shelburne, Vermont where she lived most of her life. Janet...
5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district
Voters in Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne, South Burlington and Williston overwhelmingly supported the plan to connect every address to fiber. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district.
Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock
After surviving an appeal to the development review board, construction will continue on Rabbit Hill Way. Neighbors argue that construction began without a permit, and the town rubber-stamped the project despite a need for further review. Read the story on VTDigger here: Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock.
Windsor Central Unified Union School District a step closer to possible name change
The district, a product of Act 46 supervisory union mergers, is considering a name that’s less of a mouthful. Its student population hails from Woodstock, Barnard, Bridgewater, Pomfret, Reading, Killington and Plymouth. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windsor Central Unified Union School District a step closer to possible name change.
At the Irasburg Village School, a math teacher’s departure has administrators struggling
In the Orleans Central Supervisory Union, the departure points to persistent staffing shortages. Read the story on VTDigger here: At the Irasburg Village School, a math teacher’s departure has administrators struggling.
Opening of emergency housing ‘pods’ in Burlington delayed until January
A representative from the Community and Economic Development Office told the council that she recognized that the delay “leaves a gap” in emergency housing for those experiencing homelessness as winter approaches. Read the story on VTDigger here: Opening of emergency housing ‘pods’ in Burlington delayed until January.
Neville Berle: Thriving with less, toward a livable climate
As we work to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy, we often ignore simple, low-cost strategies for climate mitigation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Neville Berle: Thriving with less, toward a livable climate.
2nd arrest made in connection to July shooting in Burlington
The Burlington Police Department announced a second arrest in connection with the July shooting death of Hussein Mubarak in Burlington’s Old North End. Deon Mitchell, 19, of Winooski, was arrested Monday and charged with accessory after the fact for first-degree murder, police said in a Monday press release. Mitchell’s residence in Winooski is alleged to have been the “starting and ending point” for Abdiaziz Abdhikadir, who was charged last month with first-degree murder in the killing.
