Tennessee State

AdWeek

Laura Jarrett Leaving CNN to Cover DOJ and Supreme Court for NBC News

CNN Early Start co-anchor Laura Jarrett is leaving to cover the Department of Justice and Supreme Court for NBC News. In January, Jarrett will become NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent, effectively replacing Pete Williams, the legendary Supreme Court and Justice correspondent who retired from the network over the summer. Kelly O’Donnell has temporarily been covering the Supreme Court for NBC News in addition to her daily duties of Senior White House Correspondent following Williams’ exit.
WASHINGTON STATE
ValueWalk

Demand For A Trump Special Counsel Filed; Legal Clock Starts Ticking

WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2022) – A formal legal demand for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all the current federal investigations and possible prosecutions of former president Donald Trump has been filed with the Justice Department. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
GEORGIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 The post Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes appeared first on KESQ.
TENNESSEE STATE
Action News Jax

Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, smashing through windows and beating police officers, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes extolled them as patriots and harkened back to the battle that kicked off the American Revolutionary War. “Next comes our ‘Lexington,'"...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Weisselberg spills on Trump Organization

The same day Donald Trump announced another run for president, one of his top lieutenants took the stand to implicate his business empire in a years-long tax fraud scheme. Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization, was called as the star witness in the Manhattan district attorney’s case against the company. He confirmed key elements of prosecutors’ allegations: The company gave him free perks like an apartment and cars, he knew taxes were owed on the compensation, but neither he nor the firm reported it to the proper authorities and in fact deliberately concealed the expenses from accountants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Pelosi shattered the marble ceiling and leaves a historic leadership legacy

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shattered the so-called "marble ceiling" in Congress during her two decade career as a leader in those halls. Hers has been a career of firsts — the first woman to be elected speaker of the House — and she occupied a particularly high-profile position during some of the most pivotal and, often volatile, moments in recent American political history.
WASHINGTON STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Biden, turning 80, faces an age-old question: How old is too old to be president?

It is one of the most replayed moments in the history of presidential debates. Standing on a stage in Kansas City in October 1984, President Ronald Reagan was asked the question that was on most everyone's mind. He was the oldest president ever, and had been described as being "very tired" after an earlier debate. Did he have any questions in his mind about his ability to function if deprived of sleep during a national security crisis?
IOWA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

