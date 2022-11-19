The same day Donald Trump announced another run for president, one of his top lieutenants took the stand to implicate his business empire in a years-long tax fraud scheme. Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization, was called as the star witness in the Manhattan district attorney’s case against the company. He confirmed key elements of prosecutors’ allegations: The company gave him free perks like an apartment and cars, he knew taxes were owed on the compensation, but neither he nor the firm reported it to the proper authorities and in fact deliberately concealed the expenses from accountants.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO