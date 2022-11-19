Read full article on original website
Jordan seeks testimony from Garland, Wray, others in House Judiciary probes of DOJ, FBI
House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is seeking testimony from Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other DOJ officials.
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
George Conway reacts to special counsel appointment
George Conway joins CNN's John Berman to discuss the Justice Department's appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel overseeing investigations into former President Donald Trump.
Laura Jarrett Leaving CNN to Cover DOJ and Supreme Court for NBC News
CNN Early Start co-anchor Laura Jarrett is leaving to cover the Department of Justice and Supreme Court for NBC News. In January, Jarrett will become NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent, effectively replacing Pete Williams, the legendary Supreme Court and Justice correspondent who retired from the network over the summer. Kelly O’Donnell has temporarily been covering the Supreme Court for NBC News in addition to her daily duties of Senior White House Correspondent following Williams’ exit.
Barr: DOJ probably has ‘basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump over Mar-a-Lago documents
Barr told PBS’s Margaret Hoover during an interview on "Firing Line" he thinks the DOJ has the evidence they would need to indict his former boss.
U.S. Justice Dept. names war crimes expert as special counsel for Trump probes
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Trump Faces 'Serious Possibility' of Indictment by Special Counsel: Lawyer
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said on Friday that Attorney General Merrick Garland "didn't appoint Jack Smith to wind down these investigations."
Watergate Prosecutor Says Special Counsel for Trump 'Waste of Time'
Another special counsel will investigate possible crimes committed by Donald Trump.
Demand For A Trump Special Counsel Filed; Legal Clock Starts Ticking
WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2022) – A formal legal demand for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all the current federal investigations and possible prosecutions of former president Donald Trump has been filed with the Justice Department. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Trump lawyers and DOJ met in sealed court hearing related to Mar-a-Lago investigation Thursday
CNN — Former President Donald Trump’s legal defense team and federal prosecutors appeared at a sealed hearing on Thursday that was related at least in part to the Justice Department’s ongoing demands to make sure all documents marked classified have been returned to the federal government, CNN has learned.
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 The post Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes appeared first on KESQ.
Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, smashing through windows and beating police officers, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes extolled them as patriots and harkened back to the battle that kicked off the American Revolutionary War. “Next comes our ‘Lexington,'"...
Attorneys give closing arguments in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case
Prosecutors delivered their closing argument Friday in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes and four others, telling jurors that a "mountain of evidence" shows the defendants plotted to use force to stop the transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden. Over roughly two hours,...
DOJ announces special counsel for Trump-related Mar-a-Lago and January 6 criminal investigations
The investigations will move "expeditiously," special counsel Jack Smith said
Donald Trump lashes out at Biden administration over appointment of special prosecutor
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump came out swinging Friday night, lashing out at the Department of Justice for appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol and accusations that Trump stole classified documents. Trump was already scheduled...
Weisselberg spills on Trump Organization
The same day Donald Trump announced another run for president, one of his top lieutenants took the stand to implicate his business empire in a years-long tax fraud scheme. Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization, was called as the star witness in the Manhattan district attorney’s case against the company. He confirmed key elements of prosecutors’ allegations: The company gave him free perks like an apartment and cars, he knew taxes were owed on the compensation, but neither he nor the firm reported it to the proper authorities and in fact deliberately concealed the expenses from accountants.
Merrick Garland's challenge: ensuring DOJ's independence as special counsel takes up Trump inquiries
Merrick Garland's announcement of special counsel Jack Smith appeared to contain the suggestion that the inquiries had reached inflection points.
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
Georgia officials asked a court on Friday to immediately block a judge's ruling striking down the state's abortion ban. The ruling allowed the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's decision earlier this week was “remarkable” and relied on...
Pelosi shattered the marble ceiling and leaves a historic leadership legacy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shattered the so-called "marble ceiling" in Congress during her two decade career as a leader in those halls. Hers has been a career of firsts — the first woman to be elected speaker of the House — and she occupied a particularly high-profile position during some of the most pivotal and, often volatile, moments in recent American political history.
Biden, turning 80, faces an age-old question: How old is too old to be president?
It is one of the most replayed moments in the history of presidential debates. Standing on a stage in Kansas City in October 1984, President Ronald Reagan was asked the question that was on most everyone's mind. He was the oldest president ever, and had been described as being "very tired" after an earlier debate. Did he have any questions in his mind about his ability to function if deprived of sleep during a national security crisis?
