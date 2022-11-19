Read full article on original website
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
ESPN Computer Predicts Alabama vs. Auburn Winner
For the first time in what seems like decades, the stakes of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are pretty low. That doesn't mean the two teams won't be raring for a fight though. With losses against Tennessee and LSU this season, Alabama have been eliminated from SEC title...
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly – Austin Peay Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The "good" section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment
Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 Years
One Huntsville man shows his dedication to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football program by attending every single game for the past 50 years. For those that live in the great state of Alabama, it is a requirement from a young age to pick which college football team you pledge your alliance to.
Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Victory Over Austin Peay
The Crimson Tide used a balanced attack to secure the team’s ninth win of the season in it final non-conference game of the 2022 regular season.
Alabama Gets 26th Shutout Of Nick Saban Era
Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday was the Crimson Tide’s 26th shutout in the Nick Saban Era dating from 2007. It was Bama’s second this year following a 55-0 win over Utah State in the season-opener. Fifteen of the shutouts have come against non-conference opponents, 11 against Southeastern Conference competition.
Crimson Tide Drowns Governors in Penultimate Regular Season Game
Alabama downed the Austin Peay Governors 34-0 in a quietly dominant performance at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Sloppy play was abundant for the Tide in the sparsely attended game, but the team was able to do enough to win by five scores and shut out their opponent. The offense was able to...
Saban Not Happy When Asked About “Injury Report”
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban spoke with the media after the Crimson Tide's 34-0 win over Austin Peay on Saturday. During the postgame press conference, Saban was asked to give a quick update on injuries. Saban did not appreciate this particular question. "I don't have a list in front...
If You Want to See the Crimson Tide Cheap, This is the Game to Attend
Many of those looking to sell their seats for Austin Peay at Alabama appear to be just trying to get something back from what they initially spent.
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Parker Wilson explains what he wants to see out of Alabama this week
Alabama football is in the midst of an odd season not many drew up as the Crimson Tide have recorded 2 losses and are out of the College Football Playoff rankings. Now, what’s left for the team is to finish out the year on a high note and look to return to its former glory starting when it gets to work this offseason. Former Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson recently weighed on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama about what he wants to see out of his former squad next in a tune-up game against Austin Peay.
Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
Recruiting Rundown: Hoops Adjacent
Alabama basketball's recruiting class is in the top 15 of SI's recruiting rankings.
Saban Addresses Former Players Saying Current Players Don’t Meet the Standard
Multiple former Alabama football players have spoke on the current Crimson Tide football team throughout the past few weeks on various media platforms. Many of them argue that the current team does not meet the Alabama standard. This is not something that Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is used...
King Henry Reigns Supreme in Green Bay
Derrick Henry led the Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 win against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. The Titans offense revolves around the threat of Henry running the ball which forced the Packers to do everything they could to prevent the Titans run game. Green Bay's defense was prepared for the run game which let Henry scorch the Packers twice with his deadly passing accuracy.
Alabama high school football scores; which teams advanced in playoffs?
Here are the Alabama high school football scores from around the state as playoffs continue.
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
Bryant-Denny Stadium Serves as the Backdrop for this $3M Condo
I know it’s somewhat hard to believe that the real estate market is still sky-high. I’ve noticed that properties are staying on the market for a longer period but their price tags are still pretty hefty. The condo scene in Tuscaloosa is pretty interesting. This particular one truly...
