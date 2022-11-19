ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Alabama vs. Auburn Winner

For the first time in what seems like decades, the stakes of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are pretty low. That doesn't mean the two teams won't be raring for a fight though. With losses against Tennessee and LSU this season, Alabama have been eliminated from SEC title...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment

Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

Alabama Gets 26th Shutout Of Nick Saban Era

Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday was the Crimson Tide’s 26th shutout in the Nick Saban Era dating from 2007. It was Bama’s second this year following a 55-0 win over Utah State in the season-opener. Fifteen of the shutouts have come against non-conference opponents, 11 against Southeastern Conference competition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Not Happy When Asked About “Injury Report”

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban spoke with the media after the Crimson Tide's 34-0 win over Austin Peay on Saturday. During the postgame press conference, Saban was asked to give a quick update on injuries. Saban did not appreciate this particular question. "I don't have a list in front...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

John Parker Wilson explains what he wants to see out of Alabama this week

Alabama football is in the midst of an odd season not many drew up as the Crimson Tide have recorded 2 losses and are out of the College Football Playoff rankings. Now, what’s left for the team is to finish out the year on a high note and look to return to its former glory starting when it gets to work this offseason. Former Alabama quarterback John Parker Wilson recently weighed on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama about what he wants to see out of his former squad next in a tune-up game against Austin Peay.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex

Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

King Henry Reigns Supreme in Green Bay

Derrick Henry led the Tennessee Titans to a 27-17 win against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. The Titans offense revolves around the threat of Henry running the ball which forced the Packers to do everything they could to prevent the Titans run game. Green Bay's defense was prepared for the run game which let Henry scorch the Packers twice with his deadly passing accuracy.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS 42

Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
HOOVER, AL
