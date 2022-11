After he missed last week’s game against the Rams, Kyler Murray may be available for Monday’s matchup with the 49ers in Mexico City. Via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray is “progressing” with his hamstring injury and has “come a long way.” Kingsbury added the quarterback will be a game-time decision once again in Week 11.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO