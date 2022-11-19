ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Body Found in Greenville County

Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country. Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 Pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash on I-77 near Charlotte. Holiday Travel At GSP. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Chrissy Kohler talks to an expert on what you need to know...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Body of 14-year-old found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 in reference to a dead person in a room.
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
GREER, SC
wspa.com

2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.

A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning. 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co. A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. Deputies say the injured person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man last seen more than two weeks ago

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on November 6. According to deputies, John McDougall IV was last seen in the Oakdale Road area in Townville. Deputies said he is known to frequent the...
TOWNVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Layton Crosby, a 14-year-old who ran away over the weekend. Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street on November 19, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a dark-colored...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Death investigation underway on Jones Street in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after two people were found dead on Jones Street and two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The Anderson County Coroner's Office said illicit drug use was the cause of both deaths and...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As FOX Carolina Investigates continues to look into what goes on behind the walls at a Simpsonville psychiatric treatment center, we’ve uncovered similar issues at sister facility. Broadstep, a Raleigh-based company offering behavioral health services, operates facilities throughout the country. We began investigating their...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Retired SC trooper accused of stealing property during …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone's property...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Investigation underway after 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson County following overdose

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to a report of drug overdose. Deputies said at that time one person was taken to AnMed for treatment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy