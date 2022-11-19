Read full article on original website
Related
Retired South Carolina trooper accused of stealing property during crash investigation
A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone's property during a crash investigation in 2011 and later selling it.
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist injured following crash after fleeing from troopers, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was hurt they tried to flee from troopers during a traffic stop on Monday. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 1:03 p.m. on Fairview Church Road near Highway 221. Troopers said they initiated a traffic...
FOX Carolina
Body Found in Greenville County
Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country. Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 Pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash on I-77 near Charlotte. Holiday Travel At GSP. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Chrissy Kohler talks to an expert on what you need to know...
FOX Carolina
Body of 14-year-old found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 in reference to a dead person in a room.
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room
A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.
wspa.com
2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.
A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning. 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co. A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken...
Deputies investigate theft of heavy equipment in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for pieces of equipment that have been taken.
Man dead in Greenville Co. hit-and-run
A man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in Greenville County.
wpde.com
Former Highway Patrol Trooper arrested for misconduct charges while in office
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A former Greenville County Highway Patrol Trooper was arrested and charged on Monday with several misconduct charges after SLED officials say he stole while in office. Officials say 59-year-old David McAlhany of Greer was employed as a SC State Trooper when it's believe that...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. Deputies say the injured person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man last seen more than two weeks ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on November 6. According to deputies, John McDougall IV was last seen in the Oakdale Road area in Townville. Deputies said he is known to frequent the...
Anderson Co. sees spike in drug-related deaths
Authorities in Anderson County said there has been an increase in drug-related deaths.
FOX Carolina
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Layton Crosby, a 14-year-old who ran away over the weekend. Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street on November 19, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a dark-colored...
WYFF4.com
Death investigation underway on Jones Street in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after two people were found dead on Jones Street and two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The Anderson County Coroner's Office said illicit drug use was the cause of both deaths and...
FOX Carolina
Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As FOX Carolina Investigates continues to look into what goes on behind the walls at a Simpsonville psychiatric treatment center, we’ve uncovered similar issues at sister facility. Broadstep, a Raleigh-based company offering behavioral health services, operates facilities throughout the country. We began investigating their...
wspa.com
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Retired SC trooper accused of stealing property during …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone's property...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Investigation underway after 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson County following overdose
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to a report of drug overdose. Deputies said at that time one person was taken to AnMed for treatment.
WYFF4.com
Coroners in South Carolina address drug problem after 2 drug deaths, 2 overdoses over the weekend
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Coroners in Anderson County, South Carolina, are speaking out about what they call the 'continuous problem' of drugs aftertwo people were found dead from drug use and two others overdosed over the weekend. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said deputies were called at about 2...
Comments / 1