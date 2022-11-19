ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

PopSugar

North West and the Kar-Jenner Sisters Transform Into Kris Jenner to Celebrate Her 67th Birthday

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Kris Jenner should be feeling like a star on her 67th birthday. To celebrate the family matriarch's big day on Nov. 5, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and North West all dressed up like Kris for her birthday party. In an Instagram Story, Kim revealed that the theme of the bash was "dress up as your best Kris," and while all of the guests delivered, West stole the show.
UPI News

Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Rob Kardashian joined his family in celebrating Kris Jenner's 67th birthday over the weekend. His sister Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo featuring Rob Kardashian, 35, on Instagram. The picture shows the Kardashian siblings -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian -- with...
Us Weekly

Martha Stewart Reveals She Snooped in ‘Every Closet and Every Refrigerator’ of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s Houses

No stone left unturned! Martha Stewart revealed that she happily snooped around in both Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s homes during their March hang out. The Martha Stewart Living founder, 81, told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 17, that she had a “fabulous” time looking through the Kardashians stars’ houses. “They live sort of in […]
E! News

How Rob Kardashian and Family Are Honoring Dream on Her 6th Birthday

Watch: Rob Kardashian's Sweet Message to Daughter Dream on Her 6th B-Day A Kardashian-Jenner birthday is a always a dream come true. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream officially turned 6 years old on Nov. 10, and several members of the famous family took to social media to send well wishes to the birthday girl.
netflixjunkie.com

Not Just Money, THIS Severed Tie for Kanye West Directly Affects His Divorce Proceedings With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is no stranger to scandals and controversies. However, this time around, the rapper did not get off scot-free. Apart from public backlash, his antisemitic rhetoric on social media also resulted in the dissolution of several of his partnerships, from Adidas to Balenciaga to Gap, and many more. While Ye incurred several losses because of these falling outs, a recently severed tie even affects the Donda rapper’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.
realitytitbit.com

Kendall Jenner's jaw-dropping scenes - Physical blows with Kylie to THAT cucumber

If you have been Keeping Up With The Kardashians for more than a decade, you’d know that Kendall Jenner is considered the least problematic sister. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had her iconic moments in the reality series. Celebrating the supermodel’s 27th birthday, Reality Titbit brings you the most jaw-dropping scenes from the likes of Kendall Jenner.
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson Joins Khloe Kardashian and Kids at Kardashian-Jenner Family Halloween Party

No tricks! Tristan Thompson was spotted celebrating alongside ex Khloé Kardashian at a family Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. The 31-year-old NBA player appeared in the background of a TikTok video uploaded via the joint account shared by Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West. In the clip, the 9-year-old gave glimpses of her family members and other guests in their spooky costumes with a sped-up version of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” acting as the soundtrack.
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
People

Kim Kardashian Says Ripley's Was Not Going to Lend Her Marilyn Monroe Dress 'Until Kris Jenner Called'

During the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about how she attend the 2022 Met Gala in an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress — the same one the movie star wore in 1962 when she wished President John F. Kennedy a happy birthday at Madison Square Garden. As Kim revealed, she only got to wear it because of her mother's persuasiveness.
wmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
People

Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday

"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday!  On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Yeezys After Adidas Drops Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...

