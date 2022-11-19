JCC confirms fire Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Arson is not suspected in a fire that broke out at the Jewish Community Center Friday night at the Dickinson Street Facility. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the sauna.

“On behalf of the JCC’s board and staff, I want to express my sincere gratitude and commend all of the first responders who worked so bravely at the scene,” said CEO Samantha Dubrinsky. “We are very thankful that the building was closed to the public at the time of the fire.”

JCC confirmed the fire was located around the women’s locker room and surrounding wellness and recreation areas. The fire was contained, but crews remained at the scene for several hours.



Unfortunately the JCC is closed until further notice. At this time, there is no reason to suspect the fire was an act of antisemitism.

