FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings
The mayor of Saratoga Springs, New York says while he expects the city’s active nightlife scene to be safe during this busy holiday week, changes are coming soon. It comes after city police shot an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after the deputy allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man following an altercation. The deputy was reportedly shot after repeated commands to drop his gun by city police. Three people were injured in a harrowing scene city officials shared via body camera footage Sunday. Democratic Mayor Ron Kim, a former city public safety commissioner, says the downtown shootout was a stunning development in an area with years of late-night drama. Kim spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
WNYT
Earlier bar closings, more security under consideration in Saratoga Springs
In the wake of Sunday’s shootout in Saratoga Springs, city leaders have begun fast-tracking additional security measures. Changing the closing time for bars is among the measures already being discussed. Bars are now allowed to remain open until 4 a.m. The possibility of mandating metal detectors for bar patrons...
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
WNYT
Saratoga Springs business owners optimistic shooting won’t deter shoppers
The good news is that shoppers were back in downtown Saratoga Springs on Monday. However, the early Sunday morning shooting there continues to ripple through the business community. The open question is whether business owners in this community are concerned that what happened in the wee hours Sunday morning could...
WNYT
Saratoga Springs mayor calls for big changes in public safety
Public safety measure changes in Saratoga Springs are “urgent” according to Mayor Ron Kim. The mayor is urging all city residents and stakeholders to be part of the dialogue to fix things in the wake of a violent gun battle on Broadway, early Sunday morning. It started with...
New gaming shop opens in Amsterdam’s Riverfront Center
Plunder Gaming has opened at 2590 Riverfront Center in Amsterdam. The card shop officially opened on Friday, November 18.
saratogaliving.com
Scenes From the 2nd Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga
For the second year in a row, Saratoga Living teamed up with Washington Street whiskey shop First Fill Spirits to host a one-of-a-kind tasting event at Putnam Place in downtown Saratoga Springs last Wednesday. After picking up a glass of the welcome whiskey (Benjamin Chapman 7-year whiskey) and a gift bag (VIP ticket-holders received a bottle of Cardinal Barrel Proof Bourbon Single Barrel, a First Fill Spirits store pick) guests grabbed charcuterie from Old Daley Custom Catering and cookies from Cookie-tastic and found their seats.
WNYT
Capital Region program educates bar owners how to spot drink spiking
Drink spiking is increasing across the United States, and the Capital Region is no different. Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. Jolynn Backes, the Coordinator of Community Education with Capital Region Safe Bars, works to educate bars on how to watch for drink-spiking...
Capital Region families look to rebuild after fires
In the Capital Region, two different families whose lives went up in smoke have launched fundraisers to help make ends meet.
Where to get Indian food in the Capital Region
Indian cuisine is often described as spicy, rich, flavorful, and diverse as it varies in different areas of India. Popular dishes include samosas, tandoori chicken, biryani, and masala.
WNYT
Two still hospitalized after Saratoga Springs officer-involved shooting
A sheriff’s deputy from Rutland, Vermont, and another man from Utica remain hospitalized. Both of them are gunshot victims in Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs. There is no word on their conditions. The deputy is identified as Vito E. Caselnova IV. Meantime, it was business as usual...
WNYT
Upstate of Business – Nine Pin expands
Nine Pin Cider Works is expanding. Their new canning facility is in the heart of Albany’s warehouse district. The 7,000 square foot facility will help the local cidery meet production needs. The building is right behind Nine Pin’s current facility and includes an upgraded loading dock and a large...
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga Restaurants Then and Now
Featured restaurants include Pennell’s, Lou’s Luncheonette, The Ash Grove Inn, Ma DeMartino’s, Lillian’s and more. This event is being held as part of Giving Tuesday, an internationally recognized day of philanthropy that takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Carol Godette, a former school teacher and author,...
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
Best breweries near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for someplace to get a locally brewed beer or cider, you have quite a few options in the Capital Region. These are the best breweries near Albany, according to Yelp.
WNYT
Four licenses granted in Capital Region for recreational pot
The Office of Cannabis Management awarded four recreational dispensary licenses in the Capital Region this week. The businesses will be some of the first to open a retail dispensary for recreational pot in New York. Thirty-six were selected from more than 900 applicants. A judge has temporarily blocked licenses in five areas of the state after legal challenges to the state’s selection process.
Saratoga Springs Community Reacts to Shooting
Saratoga Springs residents woke up to disturbing news this morning.
WRGB
Officer involved shooting prompts proposed nightlife policy change in Spa City
Saratoga Springs, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs city leaders say this weekend’s officer involved shooting has prompted them to propose policy changes to ensure more safety during the city’s nightlife hours. Policies city leaders are looking into are requiring bars to wand patrons upon entering the bars...
wamc.org
Police: Confrontation led to downtown shooting in Saratoga Springs
Three people were injured in a chaotic early morning shooting Sunday in Saratoga Springs that involved city police. A warning – this story contains details that some may find disturbing. Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Saratoga Springs police responded to audible gunfire at the corner of Broadway and Caroline...
WNYT
St. Patrick’s Church up for auction
Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Troy closed back in 2010. Come next month, the 14,416 square foot building on Sixth Avenue goes up for auction. The church has 13 historic bells… 56 foot high ceilings. St. Patrick’s Parish was established in 1872. The auction posting says...
