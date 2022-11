All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Immortalized in film and song, Malibu Beach is an American gem, a place deeply ingrained in the popular consciousness as the epitome of the West Coast lifestyle. Though known for its maddeningly expensive hilltop mansions, Malibu isn’t just for the rich and famous. It has a wealth of waterfront rentals that will leave an impression on your mind as indelible as those left by the Pacific on the rocky coastline.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO