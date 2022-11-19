ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

The Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track

Around 12:30 on Saturday afternoon, Bills PR chief Derek Boyko was behind the wheel with team COO Ron Raccuia sitting shotgun, the two having just navigated a circumstance they’d probably never anticipated encountering in their careers in professional football. The 77 inches a three-day winter storm dumped on the Southtowns region of the Buffalo suburbs was mostly on the ground by then, and they’d just picked up a stranded member of the team’s traveling party. The Bills were scheduled to leave for Detroit at 3 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Broncos

NOTE: This depth chart is not official and is subject to change ahead of this week's game against Denver. RB: D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear. LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Larnel Coleman. LG: Brady Christensen, Michael Jordan. C: Bradley Bozeman, Cade Mays. RG: Austin Corbett, Cade Mays. RT: Taylor...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Previewing Broncos’ 2023 RFA & ERFA Decisions

Each year, teams have to make decisions on certain free agents who have few accrued seasons in the NFL. The Denver Broncos are no exception, as they have multiple players who will be eligible for futures contracts, exclusive rights free-agent tenders, and restricted free-agent tenders. Futures contracts are typically given...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Vikings Crash Back Down After Ugly Cowboys Loss

Things change quickly in the NFL. Last week was about the Vikings proving themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. To come back the way they did, on the road, against an elite Bills team, was incredibly impressive. Even with their seven straight wins all coming by one score, it was much harder for people to question if the 8-1 Vikings were "for real" after that win in Orchard Park.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Will Be Back in Black - From Head to Toe This Time - on Sunday Night

Cue the AC/DC music, the Eagles will be back in black on Sunday night when the Green Bay Packers visit Lincoln Financial Field in primetime. Philly has worn black jerseys and black pants in combination with each other before, but this will be the first time they will wear their new black helmets.
DALLAS, PA
Wichita Eagle

Tyron Smith Return? Cowboys Reveal O-Line Move Plans

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys rightly view Tyron Smith as one of the handful of best left tackles of this NFL era. At the same time, the Cowboys view the present left tackle, rookie Tyler Smith, as a versatile valued prize from the 2022 NFL Draft. So what is the...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Positive News Building on Justin Fields

The Justin Fields watch continues on a Tuesday off for players, with more positive news bubbling up. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on the Rich Eisen Show that the Bears are "optimistic" about Fields starting Sunday in New Jersey against the Jets, this after he had reported Monday that Fields has a dislocated shoulder—a report disputed by Pro Football Talk and ESPN's Adam Schefter.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Lions’ Studs and Duds: Aidan Hutchinson, Jamaal Williams Shine

Make it three-in-a-row for Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions. For the first time since 2017, the Lions are officially on a three-game win streak. The latest triumph came Sunday, with a 31-18 win over the New York Giants. Though the matchup was a mismatch from a record perspective, with New...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft Profile: Jaquelin Roy, Defensive Lineman, LSU Tigers

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Who’s ‘Next Man Up’ for Falcons After Ta’Quon Graham Injury? 3 Options for Atlanta. By Jeremy Brener Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wichita Eagle

Texans’ Smith Won’t Commit to Mills Remaining Starting QB

Through 10 games, the Texans have the worst record in the NFL at 1-8-1 so far. In all 10 games, quarterback Davis Mills has started, and to this point coach Lovie Smith hasn’t budged about demoting Mills to the backup position. But as the continues to struggle and has...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Wilks Has a Decision to Make at QB...Again

Baker Mayfield fell to 1-5 as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday following a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Mayfield didn't play his worst game, but certainly would like to have back a few throws and a few plays where he held onto the ball entirely too long. He finished the day 21/33 for 196 yards and two interceptions. The first interception appeared to be a miscommunication or possibly a poorly ran route by Shi Smith, while the second pick happened of a batted down ball at the line of scrimmage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Season of Non-Giving: Why Cowboys Are Starving for Thanksgiving Win vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are the annual center of attention on Thanksgiving Day. But despite the endless home-field advantage and the winning expectations that usually come with it, America's Team hasn't honored America's holiday over the past decade. As the Cowboys (7-3) enter Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against their NFC East rival...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Matt Rhule Details What He Regrets During Time with Panthers

We haven't heard from Matt Rhule since he was fired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers on October 10th, following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Tuesday morning, he made an appearance on Good Morning Football on NFL Network and talked about what this last month has been like for him and what he wish he did differently during his stint in Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy