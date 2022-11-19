ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 18-20

COLORADO, USA — The holiday season begins across Colorado this weekend. Lighting ceremonies are scheduled in Castle Rock, Loveland, Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins, plus Gaylord Rockies brings back a popular ice exhibition for the first time since 2019. Christmas-rock legends Tran-Siberian Orchestra and a cappella icons Pentatonix...
COLORADO STATE
Whataburger opens 3rd Colorado location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a third location. Whataburger opens a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 5905 Constitution Ave., on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Whataburger said the restaurant was remodeled from an existing building and is attached to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
No wolves found where cow calves died in western Colorado

MEEKER, Colo. — State wildlife managers say that they've found no evidence of wolves in an area of western Colorado where dead cattle was reported. In October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it was investigating a report of 18 dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest land near Meeker, some of which were thought to have possibly been killed by wolves.
COLORADO STATE
Man shot during disturbance faces attempted murder charge

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man armed with a machete who was shot and wounded in September was arrested in California and faces charges of attempted murder, Fort Collins Police Services said on Tuesday. Around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022, officers who were patrolling on foot heard gunfire...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Boebert declares victory, Frisch concedes in US House race in Colorado

DENVER — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert declared victory in the 3rd Congressional District election, while Democratic challenger Adam Frisch conceded on Friday morning, even as the race was headed toward an automatic recount. Boebert declared victory Thursday night in a social media video message in which she thanked...
COLORADO STATE
US Postal Service reviewing trucking company's safety record after deadly crash

DENVER — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is now reviewing the safety record of a trucking company it contracts with that was involved in a crash in northern Colorado that left a family of five dead. This comes after a 9NEWS investigation revealed a history of drivers with Caminantes Trucking getting behind the wheel without valid commercial driver’s licenses.
WELD COUNTY, CO
