LGBTQ+ exhibit lets Colorado artists show their true selves
DENVER — Beyond the famous names hanging in the halls of the Denver Art Museum are pieces by a group of local artists whose works give them the opportunity to show their true selves – stories that have been hidden for decades. They're members of the West of...
Boebert vows to continue anti-trans rhetoric after LGBTQ club shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she’ll continue her long-running verbal attacks on trans people despite the mass shooting targeting an LGBTQ nightclub near her district. Boebert made her comments on 850KOA’s Ross Kaminsky show on Tuesday morning, two days after Sunday’s shooting killed...
Coloradans honor Club Q shooting victims with memorials, vigils
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mourners gathered across Colorado Sunday to honor the victims of a shooting that killed five people and injured 25 others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub Saturday night. Outside Club Q in Colorado Springs, people left flowers and signs in a memorial to the victims. Nelly Brusnell...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 18-20
COLORADO, USA — The holiday season begins across Colorado this weekend. Lighting ceremonies are scheduled in Castle Rock, Loveland, Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins, plus Gaylord Rockies brings back a popular ice exhibition for the first time since 2019. Christmas-rock legends Tran-Siberian Orchestra and a cappella icons Pentatonix...
Whataburger opens 3rd Colorado location
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a third location. Whataburger opens a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 5905 Constitution Ave., on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Whataburger said the restaurant was remodeled from an existing building and is attached to...
Colorado health officials give update on continued surge in respiratory infections
DENVER — Colorado health officials on Monday said respiratory illnesses were still surging in the state with few pediatric beds available and a significant increase in the number of patients with influenza. State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said the positivity rate for RSV is approaching 25% with no sign...
No wolves found where cow calves died in western Colorado
MEEKER, Colo. — State wildlife managers say that they've found no evidence of wolves in an area of western Colorado where dead cattle was reported. In October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it was investigating a report of 18 dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest land near Meeker, some of which were thought to have possibly been killed by wolves.
Man shot during disturbance faces attempted murder charge
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man armed with a machete who was shot and wounded in September was arrested in California and faces charges of attempted murder, Fort Collins Police Services said on Tuesday. Around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022, officers who were patrolling on foot heard gunfire...
Boebert declares victory, Frisch concedes in US House race in Colorado
DENVER — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert declared victory in the 3rd Congressional District election, while Democratic challenger Adam Frisch conceded on Friday morning, even as the race was headed toward an automatic recount. Boebert declared victory Thursday night in a social media video message in which she thanked...
Colorado road conditions: Snow continues into morning commute
DENVER — Another round of snow has led to a mess on Colorado's roads. The cold front that brought an initial blast of snow Thursday morning will continue to bring snow to the Denver metro area, foothills and mountains into Friday. Roads across the region will be icy, snowy...
Starbucks workers plan strikes at 100 US stores, 4 in Colorado
DENVER — Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they're going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day,...
'It's normal to have cancer': Some Colorado communities disproportionally impacted by pollution
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Coloradans disproportionately affected by pollution say they're fighting for their lives. People living next to some of the biggest polluters say they're dealing with cancer, asthma, migraines and diabetes. The new Environmental Justice Act is trying to address these environmental health disparities. A statewide task...
US Postal Service reviewing trucking company's safety record after deadly crash
DENVER — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is now reviewing the safety record of a trucking company it contracts with that was involved in a crash in northern Colorado that left a family of five dead. This comes after a 9NEWS investigation revealed a history of drivers with Caminantes Trucking getting behind the wheel without valid commercial driver’s licenses.
