Lakeport, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

A Windsor man had to be extricated from his SUV after flipping the vehicle at least once on northbound 101. The incident happened on Saturday just before midnight. Cops got calls about the overturned vehicle and they had to pull the driver, Cristian Reyes, out of the SUV which had landed on its wheels facing west and sitting in two lanes of the freeway. Reyes told officers that he didn’t remember how the crash happened. Officers determined that Reyes had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He is in the hospital with major injuries and may face DUI charges.

WINDSOR, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO