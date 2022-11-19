ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelseyville, CA

Lakeport, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Kelseyville High School football team will have a game with Clear Lake High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Kelseyville High School
Clear Lake High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIFNCS Football Playoffs

ksro.com

Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County

A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Oscar-winning actor visits Mendocino restaurant, ramen shop opens in Willits, new winter beer releases and more tasty news!

MENDOCINO CO., 11/18/22 — Sweater weather is officially here, and I don’t know about you, but my social media feeds are filled with cups of hot cocoa, high-calorie Thanksgiving side dish recipes and colorful persimmon photos. Despite the onslaught of all things cozy, none of those things are featured in this week’s Mendocino Flavors!
MENDOCINO, CA
ksro.com

Bomb Scare Turns Into False Alarm at Santa Rosa Fire Station

No arrests have been made after a bomb scare at a fire station in Santa Rosa. Someone delivered a cooler full of improvised pyrotechnics to Station Eight on Saturday night. The station and the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated. A bomb squad then X-rayed the cooler and determined no one was in danger. Police say a woman showed the man what was inside the bag at Southwest Community Park. He then took the bag from her and dropped it off at the fire station, claiming he thought he might have a bomb. The man who delivered the cooler is not considered a suspect.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country

SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa.  For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

SUV Flips Over in Windsor; Driver May be Arrested for DUI

A Windsor man had to be extricated from his SUV after flipping the vehicle at least once on northbound 101. The incident happened on Saturday just before midnight. Cops got calls about the overturned vehicle and they had to pull the driver, Cristian Reyes, out of the SUV which had landed on its wheels facing west and sitting in two lanes of the freeway. Reyes told officers that he didn’t remember how the crash happened. Officers determined that Reyes had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He is in the hospital with major injuries and may face DUI charges.
WINDSOR, CA
mendofever.com

UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
UKIAH, CA
TODAY.com

California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives

When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
SANTA ROSA, CA
