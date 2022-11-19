ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Sacramento.

The Capital Christian High School football team will have a game with West Park High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Capital Christian High School
West Park High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIF-SJS Div. 4 Football Semifinal

The Woodcreek High School football team will have a game with Christian Brothers High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Woodcreek High School
Christian Brothers High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sacramento Observer

Miss Black Sacramento 2022 Winners Crowned

Two Sacramento royalty were crowned in the 52nd annual Miss Black Sacramento Scholarship Pageant on Nov. 13. Mckynz Jackson Coel became Miss Black Sacramento and Navaeh Richards Miss Black Teen Sacramento. Coel, 20, is a 2020 graduate of Pleasant Grove High School, where she served as captain of the cheer team and board member of the Black Student Union. She attends Sacramento City College with plans to obtain a certificate as a medical assistant and phlebotomist. Coel was crowned Miss Black Teen Sacramento in 2019.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police investigate threat made against Cosumnes River College

(KTXL) — The Los Rios Community College District and law enforcement are investigating a threat made against the Cosumnes River College campus Monday morning, according to college officials. Administrators from Los Rios Community College District said just after 11:30 a.m., “Earlier today, an individual made a threat of violence against the campus at Cosumnes River […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

La Popular now open in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico. "If they're looking for...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis Chancellor May’s Statement on Fatal Shooting at LGBTQ Club in Colorado

Chancellor Gary S. May issued the following statement today (Nov. 20):. Like many of you, I am devastated by the shooting that occurred last night at Club Q, a club for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This latest atrocity happened just hours before today’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which commemorates people lost to anti-transgender violence, emphasizing Black, Brown and Indigenous Transgender women and femmes, who are the most vulnerable to anti-trans violence.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

College Football: Sac State named No. 2 seed in FCS playoffs

South Dakota State and Sacramento State earned the top two seeds in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs when the 24-team field was announced Sunday. South Dakota State (10-1) will be making its 11th consecutive appearance in the postseason. The Jackrabbits, who lost to Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game, earned an automatic bid as winners of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Sacramento State (11-0) won the Big Sky Conference's automatic bid. Neither the Jackrabbits nor the Hornets has ever won the FCS championship. The top eight seeds, which all earn a bye for the playoffs that begin Saturday, also...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

TV Show Helps Elk Grove Man Find Birth Family

Knowing he was adopted and had questions about his family health history, a friend gifted Curtis Williams a DNA kit in hopes the results could provide some answers. While Williams’ interest was sparked, he wasn’t pressed about it and the kit sat in a desk drawer, unopened, for nearly three years.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian struck, killed on south Sacramento street

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a pickup truck in south Sacramento on Tuesday morning. The incident happened a little before 7 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 43rd Avenue. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene and found a pedestrian hurt. That person has since died from their injuries. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard remains blocked between 43th and 44th avenues as officers investigate the scene. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

AirDrop threat cancels Yuba City-area school awards ceremony

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A ceremony at River Valley High School in Yuba City was canceled Thursday after an anonymous AirDrop threat. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that can send communication to other Apple devices simultaneously. With that feature, the Yuba City School District said a threat was sent to attendees' phones during an awards ceremony.
YUBA CITY, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy