Sacramento, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

South Dakota State and Sacramento State earned the top two seeds in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs when the 24-team field was announced Sunday. South Dakota State (10-1) will be making its 11th consecutive appearance in the postseason. The Jackrabbits, who lost to Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game, earned an automatic bid as winners of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Sacramento State (11-0) won the Big Sky Conference's automatic bid. Neither the Jackrabbits nor the Hornets has ever won the FCS championship. The top eight seeds, which all earn a bye for the playoffs that begin Saturday, also...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO