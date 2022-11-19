Sacramento, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Sacramento.
The Capital Christian High School football team will have a game with West Park High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Capital Christian High School
West Park High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIF-SJS Div. 4 Football Semifinal
The Woodcreek High School football team will have a game with Christian Brothers High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Woodcreek High School
Christian Brothers High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
Comments / 0