ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

2025 4-Star Wide receiver Winston Watkins de-commits from Texas AM

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMiTJ_0jGP4GOS00

On Friday afternoon, 2025 4-Star wide receiver prospect Winston Watkins out of the prestigious IMG Academy, had been committed to Texas A&M since December 20th of last year, until reopening his recruitment and officially de-committing from the program today.

Coming as a surprise to many, Watkins had been a vocal supporter of the Aggies since announcing his commitment in December, while hoping to be a stalworth player on offenses for the future offense. Now, being realistic, many could also see this coming, as Watkins is years away from playing at the collegiate level, every blue blood program now has its chance to make its pitch whether it’s purely football related, or a mixture of NIL incentives and campus life. Was it Texas A&M’s poor play on the field this season that led to his de-commitment? Who knows, but it certainly didn’t help.

The good news? As you can see in his statement above, Texas A&M remains a top option for the future superstar, so in essence, the Aggies recruiting staff should have seen this coming, and have ample opportunity to continue pursuing Watkins as several coaching changes within the program are becoming more and more probable by the day. Good luck young man!

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

List

5 things to know ahead of Texas A&M vs. UMass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJdiP_0jGP4GOS00

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 6, OT Jven Williams

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 6 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing offensive tackle and Penn State commit Jven Williams. Williams...
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan

A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says Only 3 Teams Can Win National Title

Four teams make the College Football Playoff, but according to Paul Finebaum, only three programs have a legitimate shot in the national title hunt. Per Saturday Down South, the SEC Network commentator says those teams are Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. Those schools happen to be three of the four...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 21, TE Duce Robinson

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 21 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle five-star tight end Duce Robinson. He is a new five-star in the On300 and rose from a previous ranking of No. 31.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Just Released His New Top 6 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings on Saturday. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has a new top six following Saturday's games, which included Ohio State, Michigan and TCU barely winning, while Tennessee got upset by South Carolina. Herbstreit's new top six rankings have featured...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mark Stoops' Decision

Mark Stoops is a college football head coach that's been floated as a possible candidate for jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, but he doesn't appear to be going anywhere. On Sunday, the Kentucky Wildcats head coach agreed to a major contract extension. "Mark Stoops has signed an extension at Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved

For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Locker Room Video

Oklahoma won Bedlam on Saturday night, as the Sooners defeated Oklahoma State, 28-13. Following the game, the Sooners had quite the locker room celebration. A well-known TikTok star named James visited the Oklahoma locker room. "Look who is in the Oklahoma locker room…..WHAT HAPPENEDDDDDDD," Barstool Sports tweeted. Video of...
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 19, QB Malachi Nelson

With regular season high school football finished across the country, On3 has released its second-to-last rankings update for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Ranking as the No. 19 overall player in the 2023 On300 and earning five-star status is Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback and USC commit Malachi Nelson. He rose from a previous ranking of No. 21.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy