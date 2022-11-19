ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Oregon City, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with West Linn High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Central Catholic High School
West Linn High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 OSAA 6A Football State Semifinals

KXL

King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Can you ID this man?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Do you recognize this man? If you do, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office!. The man in the picture was seen stealing a package off an apartment doorstep in the Bethany area, near W Central Drive and NW 153 Terrace, on November 14. Police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove faces severe rent burden

One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

18-year-old ID’d as victim in deadly Portland hotel shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Saturday hotel shooting as an 18-year-old male. According to Port of Portland P.D., at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way where victim Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was found.
PORTLAND, OR
94.5 KATS

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

North Greeley shooting wounds young woman on Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — A young woman was shot on Saturday night and her condition is unknown at this time. Officers from North Precinct responded to a shooting at North Greeley Avenue near Ainsworth Street around 8:03pm. "Early information is the shooting happened elsewhere and the victim was driven to...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Teen shot several times on 133rd Avenue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and seriously injured Friday night in Portland. According to a Portland police spokesperson, officers arrived around 5:13 p.m. to a bloody scene and applied tourniquets to help stop the teen’s bleeding. An ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital in critical condition. PPB said after treatment, the boy’s condition “stabilized.”
PORTLAND, OR
Ask Salem

What’s the best grocery store in Salem?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Salem? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
SALEM, OR
107.3 KFFM

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater

Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

There's talk on the streets

StreetSaver program helps city of Woodburn determine condition of its streets, prioritize repairsJust like looking at the final-cut roster after tryouts wrap up, Woodburn residents can look at a list below to see if their street or a street nearby is a pending candidate for improvements. Woodburn Public Works Director Curtis Stultz shared a presentation with the Woodburn City Council on Monday, Nov. 14, which included discussion about StreetSaver software, which the city uses to collect data on streets, rank their condition and develop a list of priorities for street improvements. The current list of selected streets are: 2nd St.,...
WOODBURN, OR
lohslakeviews.com

Jumping Barrels remains a favorite illegal pastime

Unless you lived under a rock for the past two years, you know about every Lake Oswego teenager’s favorite summertime activity: jumping Barrels. Barrels is quite literally, a huge wooden barrel, that sits 40 feet above the murky waters of the Willamette River. It is located at Foothills Park in Old Town Lake Oswego. In the warmer months of the year, kids of all ages congregate on the grass lawn at Foothills Park, play Spike Ball, lay out to tan, or walk down the pathway to Barrels to make the jump into the river.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
