Oregon City, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

StreetSaver program helps city of Woodburn determine condition of its streets, prioritize repairsJust like looking at the final-cut roster after tryouts wrap up, Woodburn residents can look at a list below to see if their street or a street nearby is a pending candidate for improvements. Woodburn Public Works Director Curtis Stultz shared a presentation with the Woodburn City Council on Monday, Nov. 14, which included discussion about StreetSaver software, which the city uses to collect data on streets, rank their condition and develop a list of priorities for street improvements. The current list of selected streets are: 2nd St.,...
