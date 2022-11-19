ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The North Salem High School football team will have a game with Liberty High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

North Salem High School
Liberty High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 OSAA 6A Football Columbia Cup Semifinals

