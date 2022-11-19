ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteca, CA

Manteca, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Manteca.

The Rocklin High School football team will have a game with Manteca High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Rocklin High School
Manteca High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIFSJS Football Semifinal

Varsity Boys Football

CBS Sacramento

Hundreds line up for free turkey giveaway in Stockton

STOCKTON — Hundreds of people are lining up Tuesday morning for a free turkey in Stockton.The giveaway event at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds kicked off at 8 a.m. The Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin says they expect to give away more than 2,500 turkey dinners during the event. Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes is also hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homeless on Tuesday. The meals will be served inside the nonprofit's dining room on North C Street for the first time since 2019.Guests will also have the option of eating their meal under heated open-air gazebos around the corner at Friendship Park.Loaves and Fishes' event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run until 1:30 p.m.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
STOCKTON, CA
Sacramento Observer

Miss Black Sacramento 2022 Winners Crowned

Two Sacramento royalty were crowned in the 52nd annual Miss Black Sacramento Scholarship Pageant on Nov. 13. Mckynz Jackson Coel became Miss Black Sacramento and Navaeh Richards Miss Black Teen Sacramento. Coel, 20, is a 2020 graduate of Pleasant Grove High School, where she served as captain of the cheer team and board member of the Black Student Union. She attends Sacramento City College with plans to obtain a certificate as a medical assistant and phlebotomist. Coel was crowned Miss Black Teen Sacramento in 2019.
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

AirDrop threat cancels Yuba City-area school awards ceremony

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A ceremony at River Valley High School in Yuba City was canceled Thursday after an anonymous AirDrop threat. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that can send communication to other Apple devices simultaneously. With that feature, the Yuba City School District said a threat was sent to attendees' phones during an awards ceremony.
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

Modesto 16-year-old motorcyclist dies while trying to pass vehicle in Sonora, CHP says

A 16-year-old motorcyclist from Modesto died following a collision with another vehicle Saturday in Tuolumne County, the California Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 49 south of Chicken Ranch Road in the Sonora area when the teen lost control while trying to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder around 12:30 p.m.
SONORA, CA
FOX40

Driver dies after crashing into semi-truck

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer Monday night on State Route 99, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a black SUV headed south on SR-99 approaching Wilson Road was traveling at an “undetermined” speed around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into the […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire burns commercial building in Brentwood; 1 injured

BRENTWOOD -- One person was injured in a fire at a commercial building in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the fire was burned on the 400 block of Beatrice Court. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building.Shortly after 2 p.m., Con Fire tweeted the fire had been knocked down. One person was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. Other patients were treated at the scene.Firefighters remained at the scene for an extensive mop-up operation, Con Fire said. People were urged to continue avoiding the area.There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
BRENTWOOD, CA
ABC10

Woman killed in Yuba City car crash, 2 more hospitalized

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say two cars crashed westbound on Bridge Street, with one female passenger dying from her injuries. The crash happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It involved a Ford E350 with a driver and passenger and a Toyota Rav 4 with a driver and at least two passengers.
YUBA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on State Route 4 in Bay Point Area

In the early morning of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal pedestrian crash in the Bay Point area. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 in Bay Point, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in the Bay Point Area.
BAY POINT, CA
FOX40

What will the weather be like in the Sacramento area on Thanksgiving?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While no rain is currently in the forecast, “dry and mild” temperatures are expected across the Sacramento area throughout the week and leading into Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view the FOX40 Weather Center According to the NWS, Wednesday has a daytime high of 66 with […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Renaming West Sacramento street a nuisance for some residents

WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them. More than 100 people who live there will have to change their addresses.It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway."Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.Francis has lived...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
