Manteca, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Manteca.
The Rocklin High School football team will have a game with Manteca High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Rocklin High School
Manteca High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIFSJS Football Semifinal
The Rocklin High School football team will have a game with Manteca High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Rocklin High School
Manteca High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
Comments / 1