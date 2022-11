The stage is set for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 rematch in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship as Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) both won big in the semifinals last week. The top-ranked Monarchs won their 29th game in a row with a dominant 52-0 win over Los Alamitos. The Braves, who jumped back to No. 2, took down Mission Viejo 41-6 and have outscored their last five opponents 225-34 since a 17-7 loss against Mater Dei on Oct. 7.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO