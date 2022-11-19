Novato, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The campus at Novato High School has been closed and fire and police units are on the scene working a Haz-Mat situation near the pool, according to an alert from Novato PD. All school related activities including practices and games have been canceled for the evening, the release states. The Novato […]
RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made.
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
Phila Burger Station, which serves up some of East Bay’s best burgers, is also a place where local families in need can fetch free turkeys and all the fixings ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Sunday, community organizations and volunteers gathered to host the fourth annual charity event in...
BRENTWOOD -- One person was injured in a fire at a commercial building in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the fire was burned on the 400 block of Beatrice Court. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building.Shortly after 2 p.m., Con Fire tweeted the fire had been knocked down. One person was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. Other patients were treated at the scene.Firefighters remained at the scene for an extensive mop-up operation, Con Fire said. People were urged to continue avoiding the area.There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
The California Highway Patrol reported injuries in a recent car crash in the Alamo area. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 680 just north of Stone Valley Road, officials said. Details on the Car Crash with Injuries Reported in Alamo. A preliminary report revealed that a Porsche...
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews have successfully knocked down a commercial structure fire near the Sunset Park Athletic Complex in Brentwood, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire). One patient was transported for treatment for smoke inhalation and several overs were treated at the scene, according to a tweet from Contra […]
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise -- California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft...
In the early morning of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal pedestrian crash in the Bay Point area. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 in Bay Point, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in the Bay Point Area.
Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
SAN FRANCISCO -- If your Thanksgiving plans this year include a visit to one of the beaches along the Bay Area's Pacific coastline, the National Weather Service forecasters have a warning for you.A northwest swell is expected to build up along the coast from Mendocino to Big Sur, churning up the Pacific and triggering a hazardous beach warning from National Weather Service for Thanksgiving."Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents expected, especially for northwest facing beaches," forecasters said of the conditions. "Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from...
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from […]
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tuesday the Mountain View Police department announced that five men have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents occurring at the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June. The investigation took more than five months. On June 18 shortly before 10:45 pm, Mountain...
RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
