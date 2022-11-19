ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

Novato, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The St Bernard's Academy football team will have a game with San Marin High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

St Bernard's Academy
San Marin High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

KRON4 News

Novato High School closed due to Haz-Mat situation near pool

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — The campus at Novato High School has been closed and fire and police units are on the scene working a Haz-Mat situation near the pool, according to an alert from Novato PD. All school related activities including practices and games have been canceled for the evening, the release states. The Novato […]
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond

RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made. 
VALLEJO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches

Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire burns commercial building in Brentwood; 1 injured

BRENTWOOD -- One person was injured in a fire at a commercial building in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the fire was burned on the 400 block of Beatrice Court. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building.Shortly after 2 p.m., Con Fire tweeted the fire had been knocked down. One person was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. Other patients were treated at the scene.Firefighters remained at the scene for an extensive mop-up operation, Con Fire said. People were urged to continue avoiding the area.There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
BRENTWOOD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-680 Near Alamo

The California Highway Patrol reported injuries in a recent car crash in the Alamo area. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 680 just north of Stone Valley Road, officials said. Details on the Car Crash with Injuries Reported in Alamo. A preliminary report revealed that a Porsche...
ALAMO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shots fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police said that shots were fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond over the weekend. A spectator was also arrested with their vehicle towed. In Vallejo, a large crowd gathered Saturday night at Lemon street and Sonoma Boulevard and police called in backup, including the California Highway Patrol, the Solano County Sheriff and Benicia police, to help break up the crowd and move them onto Interstate 80. Authorities said a fire hydrant was knocked over.
VALLEJO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on State Route 4 in Bay Point Area

In the early morning of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal pedestrian crash in the Bay Point area. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 in Bay Point, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in the Bay Point Area.
BAY POINT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass

Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hazardous beach warning issued for Thanksgiving along Bay Area coast

SAN FRANCISCO -- If your Thanksgiving plans this year include a visit to one of the beaches along the Bay Area's Pacific coastline, the National Weather Service forecasters have a warning for you.A northwest swell is expected to build up along the coast from Mendocino to Big Sur, churning up the Pacific and triggering a hazardous beach warning from National Weather Service for Thanksgiving."Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents expected, especially for northwest facing beaches," forecasters said of the conditions. "Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from...
ABC10

Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction

RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
RIO VISTA, CA
ksro.com

Marin County Hospitals Feeling the Crunch

More Bay Area hospitals are sounding the alarm on winter viruses. Marin County is now feeling the strain, with emergency rooms seeing twice the amount of people typical for this time of year. Most are sick with RSV or the flu, which have both doubled just in the last three weeks. COVID cases are also rising again, meaning three viruses are spreading at the same time going into the busy holiday season.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
