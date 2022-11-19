ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upland, CA

Upland, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Upland.

The Upland High School football team will have a game with Bishop Garcia Diego High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Upland High School
Bishop Garcia Diego High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 Football Semifinal

The Bishop Garcia Diego High School football team will have a game with Upland High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.

Bishop Garcia Diego High School
Upland High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

