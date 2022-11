One person died and two people were revived from fentanyl overdoses at a home in Mission Beach, police said Tuesday. Three people overdose from fentanyl at the home near Belmont Park and along the boardwalk, San Diego police said. Officers arrived just after 2:30 a.m. and gave each of the individuals Narcan, according to San Diego police.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO