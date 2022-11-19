Concord, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Concord.
The Pittsburg High School football team will have a game with De La Salle High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Pittsburg High School
De La Salle High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 CIFNCS Football Playoffs
The Liberty High School football team will have a game with Clayton Valley Charter High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Liberty High School
Clayton Valley Charter High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
