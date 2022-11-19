Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Racing for a chocolate turkey and a good cause
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Downtown Peoria is likely to be a busy place Thanksgiving morning as runners race for chocolate goodies and to raise funds for children with cancer. Peoria Police said it’s likely to take longer for people traveling downtown to reach their destinations, and they should watch out for increased pedestrian traffic during the Chocolate Turkey 3 Mile Run and 1 Mile Walk.
25newsnow.com
What an average Thanksgiving meal might cost this year
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Two days out from the biggest meal of the year, shelves looked full in two different grocery stores in Central Illinois. With rising costs of food, the American Farm Bureau Federation is charting a 20% jump in prices. Haddad’s West Peoria Market says it...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Friendship House gives away over 100 turkeys Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Every family who showed up to get a turkey and dinner Sunday at the Peoria Friendship House was able to receive one. 114 turkeys were given out along with sides of food to complete a Thanksgiving dinner inside each paper bag given out that was hand decorated by children at the Goodwill Council.
newschannel20.com
Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
Groups donate Thanksgiving meals to Springfield families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of families in the Springfield area received their Thanksgiving meals for free Monday afternoon. In a food drive hosted at Westminster Presbyterian Church, volunteers put a turkey or ham as well as other food for Thanksgiving in people’s cars. The drive was hosted by Contact Ministries, Meridian Health, and state […]
“One-stop shopping”: organizations pass out winter gear
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Patience Dupree was one of the hundreds waiting in line for over an hour at Garden Hills Elementary School in Champaign on Saturday, all in anticipation of the goods we need over the holiday season. 21 organizations came together all working toward the same goal — helping and supporting families throughout […]
25newsnow.com
How you can help the Pekin Chamber of Commerce feed families this Thanksgiving
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Local businesses are uniting to make sure families are fed for the holiday in the Marigold Capitol of the World. The Pekin Area Chamber of commerce is hosting a ‘Holiday Meal Bag’ drive, helped along by local businesses giving to the effort. Each bag is filled with holiday meal essentials like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pudding. Once bags are full, they’ll go to Pekin High School for storage in the ‘Dragon’s Closet’, a resource for students and their families. That’s where kids can pick up a meal bag to take home for free.
25newsnow.com
Elmwood newspaper aims to fill void left by legacy publications
ELMWOOD (25 News Now) - In a rural community of just 2,000, a local weekly newspaper is churning out local news, much of which you won’t find anywhere else. For the past decade, The Weekly Post has been delivered every Thursday free-of-charge. It goes to every home in more than a dozen communities in western Peoria County and northern Fulton County. The paper operates at a fraction of the scale of many legacy papers, but the commitment to readers is the same.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria trash collection delayed over holiday weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash, recycling, or yard waste on Thanksgiving, which will lead to an altered schedule for the entire holiday weekend. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on Thursday, Nov. 24. This change will delay...
25newsnow.com
Peoria High Football team holding Thanksgiving Dinner with public
PEORIA (25 News Now) -You are invited to Thanksgiving dinner!. Ahead of the Peoria High School’s State Football Championship game this weekend, the mothers of the players are holding a Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow and they want YOU to attend and meet the team. They are asking anyone who wants...
25newsnow.com
Boil order lifted for Downtown Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois American Water Company lifted the boil order Tuesday night for part of Downtown Peoria impacted by water main breaks. The utility said about 65 customers were under the boil order after a main break over the weekend at Jefferson and Hamilton. Monday night, 25 News spotted another main break at Glendale and Hamilton.
25newsnow.com
Fire departments giving safety tips for this Thanksgiving
PEORIA (25 News Now) - National Fire Protection Association reports deep-fryer fires are responsible for more than $15 million in damages. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger warned of the dangers of mixing water and oil on a burner. If a turkey is not completely thawed when deep fried, the left-over moisture could create a fireball.
25newsnow.com
Train fair stops at ICC Sunday
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Model train enthusiasts and die-hard hobbyists were able to come together at Illinois Central College to share in their passion for the craft. The train fair had all types of train cars for sale and on display. Some of the vendors were selling original...
25newsnow.com
More students given access to Peoria Riverfront Museum thanks to sponsors
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Getting out of the classroom to get a real-world experience. At the Peoria Riverfront Museum more students are able to visit the exhibits for free. As Brett Brooks shares, with outer space making headlines lately, one student was excited to see the red planet up close. “beginning in the 17th-century people have been dreaming of walking on and discovering the Red planet but for the 7th graders at Roanoke Benson middle school. They don’t have to go too far to see an actual piece of Mars right here.”
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday. Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century. Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
wmay.com
Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor
Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
25newsnow.com
Manual High School receives new shoes, sponsorship from Hibbet Sports
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As they gear up for the next game against Thorton High School’s Wildcats, Manual High School’s Ram will have new shoes and funds to back them up. The school received a $3,250 donation from Hibbett Sports, located on War Memorial Drive, in addition to new shoes and gear with the store’s branding on them.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria man located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
Police investigating robbery, battery at area Walmarts
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after two crimes happened Monday night at Rantoul and Champaign’s Walmart stores. Rantoul Police said at least five suspects were involved in a robbery at Rantoul’s Walmart. Witnesses told police the suspects demanded electronics and walked out of the store. They also said a weapon was involved. […]
