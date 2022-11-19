PEORIA (25 News Now) - Getting out of the classroom to get a real-world experience. At the Peoria Riverfront Museum more students are able to visit the exhibits for free. As Brett Brooks shares, with outer space making headlines lately, one student was excited to see the red planet up close. “beginning in the 17th-century people have been dreaming of walking on and discovering the Red planet but for the 7th graders at Roanoke Benson middle school. They don’t have to go too far to see an actual piece of Mars right here.”

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO