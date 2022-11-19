WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store.

Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.

Photo from Reddit user r/jknlm

The City of Raleigh wants to know if the deer was picking up “some fawn-dant to ice a cake” or some “elk-a-seltzer for a stomach ache.”

The deer did not comment on why they went to the store.

