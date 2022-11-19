ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh

By Kathryn Hubbard
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store.

Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIDEJ_0jGP2SWg00
Photo from Reddit user r/jknlm

The City of Raleigh wants to know if the deer was picking up “some fawn-dant to ice a cake” or some “elk-a-seltzer for a stomach ache.”

The deer did not comment on why they went to the store.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

