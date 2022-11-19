Pirates unveil slate of 2023 track meets

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina track & field program has unveiled its slate of meets for the 2023 season. The Pirates will travel to five regular season meets indoors and five outdoors as well as hosting the annual Bill Carson Invitational.

The 2023 track & field season kicks off on Jan. 13-14 when ECU travels to Chapel Hill, N.C. for the UNC Invite. The team will follow up that trip with back-to-back ventures to Virginia Tech at the Virginia Tech and Hokie Invitationals on Jan. 20-21 and Feb. 3-4, respectively.

The Pirates will also send athletes the JDL Camel City Invite on Feb. 3-4 before wrapping up the regular season at the Virginia Beach Invitational on Feb. 10-11.

The 2023 American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships will be held Feb. 24-25. in Birmingham, Ala.

“We are very excited to get our indoor and outdoor season started,” said Director of Track & Field Curt Kraft. “We will be running against some great competition throughout the indoor and outdoor season. We feel like with the schedule that we have put together, it will prepare us for both of our conference championship meets later on in the year. We will be competing against a lot of AAC and SEC Schools throughout the season. Both teams have been working very hard at practice this fall. I have always told both of our teams, no matter who we go up against we have to be both mentally and physically prepared to do our best each and every weekend.”

The outdoor season will open at the Raleigh Relays and the Adidas Trojan Challenge on March 23-24 and 24-25, respectively.

On March 31-April 1, East Carolina will host the annual Bill Carson Invitational at the Bate Foundation Track & Field Facility.

The Pirates return to the road at the Duke Invitational on April 6-8 followed by the Mount Olive Invite on April 14-15. The team will wrap up the regular season at the USC Invite in Columbia, S.C. on April 22.

The 2023 AAC Outdoor Championships will be held May 12-14 in Tampa, Fla. The 2023 NCAA East Preliminary Round will be held May 24-27 in Jacksonville, Fla.

