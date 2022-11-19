ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks

By Rodney Overton
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zS09e_0jGP2JpN00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina rivers failed a water testing program this week to check for E. coli bacteria.

A group that normally tests river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.

“We know that recreation in our waterways is not limited to the summer months, so we wanted to provide water-quality information all year round,” Jill Howell of Sound Rivers said in a Friday news release.

Officials said 13 river sites were tested this week. During the summer, more than 50 river sites are checked.

On the Tar and Pamlico rivers Havens Gardens in Washington and Port Terminal in Greenville failed, the group said.

On Oct. 27, Lawson Creek Park on the Trent River and Glenburnie Park on the Neuse River failed.

The next date results will be released is December 15.

The full testing of more sites is set to return starting on Memorial Day 2023, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

City of Greenville crowns chili champions

There are two new Chili Cook-Off champions in the City of Greenville. There are two new Chili Cook-Off champions in the City of Greenville. Divine intervention: Local farm produces FDA approved …. As fate would have it, a job opportunity for Jeff Chappell opened up in Rocky Mount. That led...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
WITN

Gas prices in Greenville plummet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices in Greenville plummeted Tuesday, with multiple stations in the city below $3. One gas station in Greenville is offering $2.89 for a gallon of unleaded gas. There are also multiple stations offering $2.92. This comes a day after Sheetz dropped its prices, selling unleaded...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Dog abandoned in Triad finds new forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

RDU expecting to shatter record for most Thanksgiving Week travelers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials expect to shatter their record for Thanksgiving week traffic. They are bracing to beat the current record by 14 percent, they said Tuesday. Officials expect nearly 333,000 passengers to pass through the airport this week. The previous record was set three...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Raleigh Christmas parade tragedy touches community

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The community continues to reel from the loss of an 11-year-old girl killed at the Raleigh Christmas Parade over the weekend. There are two growing memorials for her. One memorial was started outside the victim’s dance studio, CC & Co. Dance Complex, and a more public one is on Hillsborough Street.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Local horse therapy farm asking community for help with move to new location

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A horse therapy farm in Eastern North Carolina is looking for the community’s help to move to a new location.  Trail of Faith Farms recently launched a fundraiser ahead of GivingTuesday to help them get everything they need before they move. The horses on the farm provide therapeutic services to veterans, […]
TRENTON, NC
waltermagazine.com

I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went

The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Fiber internet provider expanding its footprint in N.C. to New Bern

NEW BERN – Indiana-based Metronet, which has a growing service footprint in North Carolina, is now rolling out service in New Bern. Individuals and families can sign up for speeds up to 2 gigabits. Businesses can get access as fast as 10 gigabits, the company says. “Customers located in...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pitt County residents among Governor Volunteer Service Award winners

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Five individuals and one group received the Governor Volunteer Service Awards on Monday. The reason for the awards is because of the impact they have in their communities in Pitt County. “Pitt County gets a chance to work with other counties across the state of North Carolina with the Governor’s Office […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

How to avoid foodborne illness this Thanksgiving holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This week, millions of people will gather with family and friends to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, but one thing you don’t want to invite to the table is foodborne illness. “Foodborne illness in general is something you want to avoid,” said Dr. Ellen Shumaker, Extension Associate with NC State University. “It doesn’t […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Event encourages to give blood to help rescue animals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On December 10, American Red Cross, Kinetic Physical Therapy & Wellness and Beare Garden Animal Rescue are teaming up for an event that will allow volunteers to donate blood. For every unit collected at the blood drive, $10 will be donated to go towards Beare Garden Animal Rescue. The event will […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville Police, other businesses find hiring process tougher

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite low unemployment numbers, businesses across the country are still struggling to find workers. Some areas here in Eastern North Carolina are even noticing shortages on the police force. The Jacksonville Police Department is one department that’s finding it difficult to hire people. The department said it’s not just about filling […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy