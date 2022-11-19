ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Lexington man charged with shooting victim ‘in the head’: court records

By Brayden Stamps
 4 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing several charges following an assault that left one person with a gunshot wound, according to Davidson County court records.

Qwaizoun Ortes Sampson, 22, is accused in court records of assaulting the victim “with a gun by firing it into an occupied dwelling and striking the victim in the head.”

The assault took place on Wednesday and a warrant for Sampson’s arrest was issued on Thursday, according to court records.

Sampson is also accused in court records of possessing a semi-automatic firearm while being a convicted felon.

He is being charged with the following:

  • Discharging a firearm within an enclosure
  • Discharging a firearm within city limits (Thomasville)
  • Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon

Sampson was given a $50,000 bond for the possession of a firearm by a felon charge. No bond has been set for the charges related to the assault.

He will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Dec. 14.

