‘Stretched to its limits’: Survey finds last-mile driver workforce is pushing boundaries
More packages, more responsibility and a continued push to deliver faster and faster is not deterring drivers from a career in package delivery. A survey of over 1,200 last-mile delivery drivers in 11 countries by Scandit and released on Tuesday found that while 67% of drivers have changed jobs in the last two years (including 42% in the last year), 88% would recommend their current employers to another driver. This comes even as 50% said staffing shortages have increased in the past five years, and 71% cited increased pressure as delivery volumes have increased in the last five years.
Amazon air hub workers launch campaign to form union
A group of workers who handle planes and packages at Amazon’s national air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) are trying to unionize the facility, demanding $30 per hour in starting wages and other benefits. The organizing committee says it is looking to affiliate with one of the...
Trailer orders soar in October as OEMs raise intake
A return to normalcy among trailer manufacturers gained momentum in October with order intake as much as 91% higher than September and 171% greater than a supply chain-constricted October 2021. Final reports show net trailer orders in October were 47,860 units, the highest of the year, according to ACT Research....
Benchmark diesel price down 8 cents; signs point to further declines
While the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail price for diesel declined by a sizable but restrained 8 cents a gallon, there are other signs that the tremendous upward pressure on prices may be easing. The EIA price released Monday, which serves as the benchmark for most fuel...
Smooth US-Mexico cross-border shipping made possible with right partner
After the supply chain disruptions the world has experienced over the last few years, a greater number of U.S.-based businesses are finding it more appealing to move manufacturing hubs closer to home to shorten and strengthen their supply chains. With nearshoring will come an increased need to transport goods across the border as efficiently as possible.
White Paper: Why Are Shippers Leaving Money on the Table?
The freight market is characterized by volatility, but the extreme swings that accompanied the coronavirus pandemic — both its destruction and society’s recovery — made it more difficult than ever to predict both capacity and rates. This unpredictability inspired technology companies to invest in freight procurement softwares that allow shippers to gain increased control and flexibility by issuing shorter contracts and conducting more frequent bids.
White Paper: Q4 2022 Carrier Rate Report
FreightWaves’ Carrier Rate Report — presented in partnership with DDC FPO Solutions — provides a review of the last quarter of 2022 and a forecast for the coming months. Featuring insights from a survey of carriers alongside data from SONAR, the report is designed to provide intelligence that market participants can use to inform their strategies in the months ahead.
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
Boeing certification troubles in Canada ground 1st WestJet freighters
MIAMI — A delay in getting four 737-800 aircraft, newly converted to freighters by Boeing, certified by the Canadian government has set back WestJet’s plans to expand into freighter operations by nine months. The four cargo jets are sitting idle on the tarmac at Calgary International Airport, WestJet’s...
Plunging spot rates drag down container shipping contract rates
Shipping lines are still posting billion-dollar quarters despite a precipitous plunge in spot rates, courtesy of high-priced annual contracts signed by cargo shippers at the peak of the boom. But the reprieve is only temporary. Record rates on existing annual deals are being renegotiated lower mid-contract. Many shippers are not...
White Paper: Cautious Optimism – Industry Expectations for 2023
The transportation industry experienced a freight frenzy like no other last year. Following one of the most disruptive years in economic history, 2021 proved to be the rebound that the industry was hoping for as markets began to reopen with unprecedented goods demand and as COVID-19- related restrictions began to expire.
Trade dispute arising over Mexico’s plan to block imports of genetically modified corn
A potential trade conflict for the United States looms as Mexico moves forward with its plan to end U.S. imports of genetically modified (GM) yellow corn starting in 2024. Republican Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa recently sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, asking her to intervene in the Mexican government’s plan to prohibit the importation of the crop.
World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at opening match
Alleged discriminatory chants by fans during a World Cup opening round match prompted FIFA officials to slap the Ecuadorian soccer federation with charges.
Borderlands: Automotive logistics provider launches operation in Mexico
Automotive logistics provider launches operations in Mexico. RPM, a logistics provider specializing in automotive freight transport, has launched operations in Queretaro, a city located northwest of Mexico City. The aim of the expansion is to enhance services to automakers and automotive parts suppliers across the country, while also complementing RPM’s...
