ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Woman ‘did not believe the victim’ after boyfriend sexually assaulted child, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says

By Emily Mikkelsen
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8gX1_0jGP1u9X00

SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — A two-month investigation has led to the arrest of a mother and her boyfriend after the sexual assault of a child, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Department says.

According to the department, on Sept. 15 their Special Victims Unit began investigating the sexual assault of a child. The victim told detectives and officials with the Department of Social Services that they had been assaulted by Robert David King Jr., their mother’s boyfriend, “four of five times.”

Child found locked in dog kennel told detectives he had been ‘living outside’ since April, warrants show

The victim said that Christy Jeannine Deanese, their mother, was told about the assaults but “did not believe the victim.”

Deanese allegedly told investigators that she was told about the assaults and did not report them to the authorities.

On Wednesday, warrants were served on King and Deanese. They were both arrested. King was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and felony indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $300,000 secured bond.

Deanese was charged with one count of felony child abuse sexual act, and one count of failure to report a crime against a juvenile. She received a $100,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington robbery: police

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the robbery of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WNCT

2 dead in Winston-Salem plane crash: WSPD

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. A family member tells FOX8 that the two people aboard the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Dog abandoned in Triad finds new forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Raleigh Christmas parade tragedy touches community

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The community continues to reel from the loss of an 11-year-old girl killed at the Raleigh Christmas Parade over the weekend. There are two growing memorials for her. One memorial was started outside the victim’s dance studio, CC & Co. Dance Complex, and a more public one is on Hillsborough Street.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

RDU expecting to shatter record for most Thanksgiving Week travelers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials expect to shatter their record for Thanksgiving week traffic. They are bracing to beat the current record by 14 percent, they said Tuesday. Officials expect nearly 333,000 passengers to pass through the airport this week. The previous record was set three...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Better Business Bureau offers tips for safe shopping on TikTok

RALEIGH, N.C. – If you’ve bought something from TikTok recently, you aren’t alone. According to one study, 49% of users reported purchasing something they saw on the app. The social platform began offering in-app shopping last year and is now expanding to “Live Shopping,” allowing creators and brands to sell goods directly through videos. Better […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

How to avoid foodborne illness this Thanksgiving holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This week, millions of people will gather with family and friends to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, but one thing you don’t want to invite to the table is foodborne illness. “Foodborne illness in general is something you want to avoid,” said Dr. Ellen Shumaker, Extension Associate with NC State University. “It doesn’t […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Morrissey’s 2nd goal of game lifts Jets past Canes in OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey’s second goal of the game came 2:10 into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. The Jets were ahead 3-0 before the Hurricanes scored three goals in the final 4:48 of the third period, two after pulling goalie Pyotr Kochetkov for […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Kyle Filipowski paces No. 8 Duke past Bellarmine 74-57

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned 74-57 win over Bellarmine on Monday night. The Blue Devils attacked from the perimeter with 3-point shooting. Duke (4-1) had five players with at least two 3-pointers as part of […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy