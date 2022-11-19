Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Cyclones are heavy favorites in Upper Lakes Conference
Elizabethton appears to be set for another deep playoff run after making it to the Class 3A state quarterfinals last season. Lina Lyon (5-3, Sr.), a player coach Lucas Andrews calls the best point guard he’s ever coached, drives the offense.
Kingsport Times-News
O'Quinn, Hill lead Ridgeview back into 2D final
CLINTWOOD — Ryan O’Quinn, Cannon Hill and the Ridgeview defense made sure the Wolfpack returned to the Region 2D championship game for a second consecutive year. O’Quinn threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Ridgeview to a 42-0 victory over Virginia High on Saturday in the Region 2D football semifinals at Wolfpack Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Hare blazes in 41 in Lady Patriots' win over Buffs
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare poured in a career-high 41 points and Sullivan East dropped West Greene 65-53 in Saturday’s girls basketball action at the Dyer Dome. Hare made 16 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and went 6-for-7 from the foul line. Kylie Hurley added 11 points for the Lady Patriots, who outscored West Greene 21-8 in the third quarter to erase a 33-29 halftime deficit.
Ridgeview, Graham victorious in Region 2D semifinals
(WJHL) – The VHSL Region 2D football championship is set after the Wolfpack and G-Men earned convincing wins in the semifinal round on Saturday afternoon. Ridgeview held visiting Virginia High scoreless in a 42-0 victory in Clintwood. It was the Wolfpacks’ third-straight shutout win. In Bluefield, the Graham G-Men kept their perfect season in tact […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bays SW Virginia volleyball player of the year
The Times News All-Southwest Virginia volleyball team has a familiar look to it. Gate City junior Makayla Bays repeated as the Southwest Virginia player of the year and Wise Central sophomore Emmah McAmis as underclassman of the year.
Kingsport Times-News
Mussard breaks second Dobyns-Bennett record
KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday during the KYA postseason time trial at Hardin Valley. Mussard finished second with a time of 9:06.54. The previous record of 9:12.5 for the distance, set by Kevin Odiorne, had stood since 1991.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women rout Morehead St. for fourth straight win
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team crashed the boards and crushed the hopes of Morehead State on Sunday at Brooks Gym. With a plus-20 rebounding advantage, including eight more offensive boards, the Bucs took the 54-35 nonconference victory in which they never trailed.
Kingsport Times-News
Hampton boys eye another deep postseason run
Basketball season is beginning to heat up around the area. Teams like Hampton will be looking to build off of a state semifinal appearance last year. The Bulldogs lost to eventual state champion East Robertson in overtime. The following is a short look, in no particular order, at some of the area squads that responded to inquiries for the season preview.
Bluefield, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Kingsport Times-News
Cold shooting Bucs' undoing in loss at Tennessee Tech
COOKEVILLE — A tough start was too much for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team to overcome. The Bucs missed their first seven shots and trailed for almost the whole game, a 69-62 nonconference loss to Tennessee Tech on Sunday at the Eblen Center.
Happy Valley High School honors fallen alumni
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ahead of the school’s centennial, Happy Valley High School dedicated a memorial for fallen alumni on Friday. Two veterans and Happy Valley graduates donated the memorial in recognition of their fallen classmates. Tony McKeehan lost three family members in battle, including his older brother Louis McKeehan. He said memorializing these heroes […]
Kingsport Times-News
39th Arby’s Classic boasts teams from 9 states, Bahamas
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In a little more than a month, high school boys basketball teams will descend upon Viking Hall for the 39th Arby’s Classic tournament. The event has long been one of the country’s premier prep showcases, and this year is no exception. Teams in the field are from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and the Bahamas.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU visits Tennessee Tech for interstate matchup
JOHNSON CITY — It’s back on the road for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. The Bucs play at Tennessee Tech on Sunday at the Eblen Center — also known as The Hoop — in Cookeville. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Tough finish doesn't disturb Boone's building blocks
Capturing a state championship might have been on the minds of the Daniel Boone football players as they kept winning. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, this wasn’t the best year to have their best-ever team.
Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train made a triumphant return to Kingsport around 3 p.m. Saturday, marking its 80th run since the Santa Claus Special began in 1943. The route hadn’t been run in its classic form for two years after COVID-19 prevented mass gatherings at the tracks or in the train. In 2022, […]
ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
Kingsport Times-News
David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day
David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past twenty five years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school board to interview three semifinalists for director starting 2 p.m. Nov. 28
BLOUNTVILLE — Education officials in the region’s largest school system are about to embark on a marathon interview session in search of a new director of schools. The Sullivan County Board of Education will conduct interviews with three semifinalists for the position on Monday, Nov. 28. The candidates are Deidre Pendley, Charles Carter, and Josh Davis. Two are local and one from elsewhere in East Tennessee, and two have direct career technical education experience on their resumes.
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough goes evergreen this holiday season
Most of the leaves are gone for the season, but downtown Jonesborough is going evergreen this fall. Starting Saturday, the smell of fir will greet visitors both indoors and out in Tennessee's oldest town.
