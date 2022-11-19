Read full article on original website
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft. 39-year-old Krystal Green also pleaded guilty to a charge of escape or attempted escape. Springfield police say she’s known to be violent. Officers describe Green as approximately 5′11″ tall,...
KTTS
Two Found Dead In Taney County
(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
KYTV
On Your Side: Develop these personal safety shopping habits
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) It’s expected to be a record breaking year for Black Friday shoppers. It’s estimated 114 million people will be out and about finding the best deals. Thieves will be there too. They hope to pull a fast one on you. Jeff Cvitak with Martial Arts...
KYTV
Robberies historically rise over the holidays; how to keep your home safe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an excellent time to secure your home as many pack up for holiday travel. Springfield police say robberies tend to climb this time of year, and local security businesses are seeing an uptick in services,. “A lot of people are wanting to feel safer...
KYTV
Neighbors near shooting at Dollar General in Springfield say this is the new normal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With yet another violent crime in north Springfield, those living there say it’s just a part of life. Police responded to a robbery that resulted in one man being shot twice in the upper torso near a retail store off Division Street on Saturday, November 19.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri man pleads guilty in connection to Joplin woman’s murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin man pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from talking with police officers about the kidnapping and killing of a Joplin woman. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness, victim, and informant by using and...
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
bransontrilakesnews.com
Abuse victim claims Kanakuk committed fraud in settlement talks
Story updated Nov. 21 3:30 p.m. A man who was sexually abused while attending Kanakuk Kamps as a child has sued the organization claiming they were not told about his abuser’s history before the family agreed to a legal settlement which included a non-disclosure agreement. The suit filed in...
KYTV
C.A.R.E. Rescue Adoption Trailer stolen
C.A.R.E. Rescue Adoption Trailer stolen
Two people dead in Branson shooting, Taney Co. Sheriff investigating
The Taney County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a home Friday.
KYTV
Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in north Springfield Monday evening. Springfield Police say a male driver of a van was heading north on West Ave. near Calhoun when he struck the woman as she was crossing West Ave. The van then ran into a utility pole.
KYTV
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
KYTV
Springfield Police Department asks for help in Lone Pine homicide investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What started as a well-being check has since turned into a bloody homicide investigation. Police are now asking for help to help get to the bottom of who killed 42-year-old Timothy Williamson. Now, more than two weeks later, the now empty and locked house stands as...
KYTV
One victim in critial condition after overnight shooting in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after an overnight shooting in downtown Springfield. According to Springfield Police, the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 304 W. Walnut St., near the Walnut and Patton Ave. intersection. Police...
Shooting in north Springfield leaves one person injured, SPD investigating
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that has led to one person being injured in a north Springfield parking lot Saturday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 2422 W Division St. with reports of gunshots being fired. When officers arrived they found a person with […]
Federal indictment charges Galena man as “armed career criminal”
A federal grand jury indicts a Galena, Kansas man for a crime in southwest Missouri.
KYTV
Repeat offender arrested for a large amount of methamphetamine in Douglas County, Mo.
AVA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Ava is charged with attempted drug trafficking after the sheriff found 91 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup. Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a house on west Highway 14 on Monday. They found Vincent Adkins, 43, left by the time they arrived. Sheriff Chris DeGase saw Adkin’s pickup on Highway O, and he stopped the driver at the intersection of Highways O and T. Degase searched the truck and found the methamphetamine.
nomadlawyer.org
Important Things You Need to Know About Child Custody in Springfield
Whether you’re looking for shared custody, legal custody, or sole custody, there are some important things you’ll want to know about child custody in Springfield. Here, you’ll find information about what you need to know before filing for custody, and what you should expect once you’ve been awarded custody of your child.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash tied up traffic on I-44 near U.S. 65
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that slowed traffic on I-44. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near U.S. 65. Investigators say there is at least one injury involved. MoDOT reopened the road around 3:30 p.m. To report...
KYTV
BBB warns of holiday online shopping scams
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a big week for holiday shopping, in-stores and online, and it’s a big opportunity for online scammers, that’s according to the Better Business Bureau. The agency is warning of online shopping scams that have already cost Americans $380 million this year. They...
