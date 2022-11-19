ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

KTTS

Two Found Dead In Taney County

(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Develop these personal safety shopping habits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) It’s expected to be a record breaking year for Black Friday shoppers. It’s estimated 114 million people will be out and about finding the best deals. Thieves will be there too. They hope to pull a fast one on you. Jeff Cvitak with Martial Arts...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri man pleads guilty in connection to Joplin woman’s murder

TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin man pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from talking with police officers about the kidnapping and killing of a Joplin woman. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness, victim, and informant by using and...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, MO
BOLIVAR, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Abuse victim claims Kanakuk committed fraud in settlement talks

Story updated Nov. 21 3:30 p.m. A man who was sexually abused while attending Kanakuk Kamps as a child has sued the organization claiming they were not told about his abuser’s history before the family agreed to a legal settlement which included a non-disclosure agreement. The suit filed in...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

C.A.R.E. Rescue Adoption Trailer stolen

SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in north Springfield Monday evening. Springfield Police say a male driver of a van was heading north on West Ave. near Calhoun when he struck the woman as she was crossing West Ave. The van then ran into a utility pole.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Repeat offender arrested for a large amount of methamphetamine in Douglas County, Mo.

AVA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Ava is charged with attempted drug trafficking after the sheriff found 91 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup. Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a house on west Highway 14 on Monday. They found Vincent Adkins, 43, left by the time they arrived. Sheriff Chris DeGase saw Adkin’s pickup on Highway O, and he stopped the driver at the intersection of Highways O and T. Degase searched the truck and found the methamphetamine.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
nomadlawyer.org

Important Things You Need to Know About Child Custody in Springfield

Whether you’re looking for shared custody, legal custody, or sole custody, there are some important things you’ll want to know about child custody in Springfield. Here, you’ll find information about what you need to know before filing for custody, and what you should expect once you’ve been awarded custody of your child.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash tied up traffic on I-44 near U.S. 65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that slowed traffic on I-44. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near U.S. 65. Investigators say there is at least one injury involved. MoDOT reopened the road around 3:30 p.m. To report...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

BBB warns of holiday online shopping scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a big week for holiday shopping, in-stores and online, and it’s a big opportunity for online scammers, that’s according to the Better Business Bureau. The agency is warning of online shopping scams that have already cost Americans $380 million this year. They...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

